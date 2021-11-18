Today is Thursday, Nov. 18, the 322nd day of 2021. There are 43 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 18, 1991, Shiite Muslim kidnappers in Lebanon freed Anglican Church envoy Terry Waite and Thomas Sutherland, the American dean of agriculture at the American University of Beirut.
Also on this date:
In 1883, the United States and Canada adopted a system of Standard Time zones.
In 1963, the Bell System introduced the first commercial touch-tone telephone system in Carnegie and Greensburg, Penn.
In 1966, U.S. Roman Catholic bishops did away with the rule against eating meat on Fridays outside of Lent.
In 1976, Spain’s parliament approved a bill to establish a democracy after 37 years of dictatorship.
Fun fact
The main reason why Mickey, Donald, Pinocchio and other early Disney characters wear gloves is because it was easier to animate them and also to help the characters appear to be more humanlike.
Riddle me this
The tallest dog living (male) is 3 feet, 4.5 inches, and was achieved April 3 by Atlas and his owner, Spencer Seay, in Canton, Ga.
— Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Wormhole:” noun; (WERM-hohl). Definition: A hypothetical structure of space-time that is envisioned as a long, thin tunnel connecting points that are separated in (well) space and time.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Brenda Vaccaro is 82. Author-poet Margaret Atwood is 82. Actor Linda Evans is 79. Actor Susan Sullivan is 79. Country singer Jacky Ward is 75. Actor Jameson Parker is 74. Actor-singer Andrea Marcovicci is 73. Rock musician Herman Rarebell is 72. Singer Graham Parker is 71. Actor Delroy Lindo is 69. Comedian Kevin Nealon is 68. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon is 65. Actor Oscar Nunez is 63. Actor Elizabeth Perkins is 61. Singer Kim Wilde is 61. Actor Tim Guinee is 59. Rock musician Kirk Hammett (Metallica) is 59. Rock singer Tim DeLaughter is 56. Actor Romany Malco is 53. Actor Owen Wilson is 53. Actor Dan Bakkedahl is 53. Singer Duncan Sheik is 52. Actor Mike Epps is 51. Actor Peta Wilson is 51. Actor Chloe Sevigny is 47. Country singer Jessi Alexander is 45. Actor Steven Pasquale is 45. Rock musician Alberto Bof (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 44. Rapper Fabolous is 44. Actor-director Nate Parker is 42. Rapper Mike Jones is 41. Actor Mekia Cox is 40. Actor-comedian Nasim Pedrad is 40. Actor Allison Tolman is 40. Actor Christina Vidal is 40. Actor Damon Wayans Jr. is 39. Country singer TJ Osborne (Brothers Osborne) is 37. U.S. Olympic track star Allyson Felix is 36. Fashion designer Christian Siriano is 36. Actor Nathan Kress is 29.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.