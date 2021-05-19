Today is Wednesday, May 19, the 139th day of 2021. There are 226 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 19, 1967, the Soviet Union ratified a treaty with the United States and Britain, banning nuclear and other weapons from outer space as well as celestial bodies such as the moon. (The treaty entered into force in October 1967.)
Also on this date:
In 1536, Anne Boleyn, the second wife of England’s King Henry VIII, was beheaded after being convicted of adultery.
In 1864, American author Nathaniel Hawthorne, 59, died in Plymouth, New Hampshire.
In 1913, California Gov. Hiram Johnson signed the Webb-Hartley Law prohibiting “aliens ineligible to citizenship” from owning farm land, a measure targeting Asian immigrants, particularly Japanese.
In 1920, 10 people were killed in a gun battle between coal miners, who were led by a local police chief, and a group of private security guards hired to evict them for joining a union in Matewan, a small “company town” in West Virginia.
In 1921, Congress passed, and President Warren G. Harding signed, the Emergency Quota Act, which established national quotas for immigrants.
In 1935, T.E. Lawrence, also known as “Lawrence of Arabia,” died in Dorset, England, six days after being injured in a motorcycle crash.
Fun fact
Competitive art used to be in the Olympics.
That’s punny
6:30 is the best time on a clock. Hands down.
Trending words
“Magnum opus:” noun; (MAG-num-OH-pus). Definition: A great work; especially: the greatest achievement of an artist or writer.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
TV personality David Hartman is 86. Actor James Fox is 82. Actor Nancy Kwan is 82. Rock singer-composer Pete Townshend (The Who) is 76. Concert pianist David Helfgott is 74. Rock singer-musician Dusty Hill (ZZ Top) is 72. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Archie Manning is 72. Singer-actor Grace Jones is 70. Rock musician Phil Rudd is 67. Actor Steven Ford is 65. Actor Toni Lewis is 61. Rock musician Iain Harvie (Del Amitri) is 59. Actor Polly Walker is 55. Actor Jason Gray-Stanford is 51. Gospel singer Israel Houghton is 50. Rock singer Jenny Berggren (Ace of Base) is 49. Former race car driver Dario Franchitti is 48. TV personality Kim Zolciak Biermann (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 43. Country/rock singer Shooter Jennings is 42. Actor Drew Fuller is 41. Actor-comedian Michael Che (“Saturday Night Live”) is 38. Christian rock musician Tim McTague (Underoath) is 38. Actor Eric Lloyd is 35. Pop singer Sam Smith is 29. Actor Nolan Lyons is 20.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.