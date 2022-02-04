Today is Friday, Feb. 4, the 35th day of 2022. There are 330 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On Feb. 4, 1783, Britain’s King George III proclaimed a formal cessation of hostilities in the American Revolutionary War.
Also on this date:
In 1789, electors chose George Washington to be the first president of the United States.
In 1801, John Marshall was confirmed by the Senate as chief justice of the United States.
In 1861, delegates from six Southern states that had recently seceded from the Union met in Montgomery, Ala., to form the Confederate States of America.
In 1913, Rosa Parks, a Black woman whose 1955 refusal to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Ala., city bus to a white man sparked a civil rights revolution, was born Rosa Louise McCauley in Tuskegee.
In 1976, more than 23,000 people died when a severe earthquake struck Guatemala with a magnitude of 7.5, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Fun fact
Babies will sleep, on average, 5,400 hours in the first year.
Fitness factoids
1. Jobs that get you moving: waiters (23,000 steps a day), nurses (16,000) and retail workers (15,000).
2. Interval walkers lost six times more weight than walkers who maintained a steady pace, according to a Danish study.
3. Walking just 21 minutes a day can cut your risk of heart disease by 30 percent.
Trending words
“Garble:” verb; (GAR-bul). Definition: To so alter or distort as to create a wrong impression or change the meaning.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Jerry Adler is 93. Former Argentinian President Isabel Peron is 91. Actor Gary Conway is 86. Actor John Schuck is 82. Rock musician John Steel (The Animals) is 81. Singer Florence LaRue (The Fifth Dimension) is 80. Former Vice President Dan Quayle is 75. Rock singer Alice Cooper is 74. Actor Michael Beck is 73. Actor Lisa Eichhorn is 70. Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor is 63. Actor Pamelyn Ferdin is 63. Rock singer Tim Booth is 62. Rock musician Henry Bogdan is 61. Country singer Clint Black is 60. Rock musician Noodles (The Offspring) is 59. Actor Gabrielle Anwar is 52. Actor Rob Corddry is 51. Singer David Garza is 51. Actor Michael Goorjian is 51. TV personality Nicolle Wallace is 50. Olympic gold medal boxer Oscar De La Hoya is 49. Rock musician Rick Burch (Jimmy Eat World) is 47. Singer Natalie Imbruglia is 47. Rapper Cam’ron is 46. Rock singer Gavin DeGraw is 45. Rock singer Zoe Manville is 38. Actor/musician Bashy, AKA Ashley Thomas, is 37. Actor Charlie Barnett is 34. Olympic gold medal gymnast-turned-singer Carly Patterson is 34. Actor Kyla Kenedy (“Speechless”) is 19.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.