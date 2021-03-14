Today is Sunday, March 14, the 73rd day of 2021. There are 292 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 14, 1964, a jury in Dallas found Jack Ruby guilty of murdering Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, and sentenced him to death. (Both the conviction and death sentence were overturned, but Ruby died before he could be retried.)
Also on this date:
In 1794, Eli Whitney received a patent for his cotton gin, an invention that revolutionized America’s cotton industry.
In 1883, German political philosopher Karl Marx died in London at age 64.
In 1900, Congress ratified the Gold Standard Act.
In 1951, during the Korean War, United Nations forces recaptured Seoul.
In 1965, Israel’s cabinet formally approved establishment of diplomatic relations with West Germany.
In 1967, the body of President John F. Kennedy was moved from a temporary grave to a permanent memorial site at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
Fun fact
A sperm whale’s head contains two large oil-filled compartments, known as the “spermaceti organ” and “junk,” that constitute as much as 1/4 its body mass and extend 1/3 the total length of the whale.
Just for laughs
I hated my new haircut.
But then it grew on me.
Trending words
“Ungainly:” adjective; (un-GAYN-lee). Definition: Lacking in smoothness or dexterity: clumsy, hard to handle, unwieldy or having an awkward appearance.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former astronaut Frank Borman is 93. Actor Michael Caine is 88. Composer-conductor Quincy Jones is 88. Actor Raymond J. Barry is 82. Movie director Wolfgang Petersen is 80. Country singer Michael Martin Murphey is 76. Rock musician Walt Parazaider (formerly with Chicago) is 76. Actor Steve Kanaly is 75. Comedian Billy Crystal is 73. Actor-writer-comedian-radio personality Rick Dees is 70. Country singer Jann Browne is 67. Actor Adrian Zmed is 67. Prince Albert II, the ruler of Monaco, is 63. Actor Laila Robins is 62. Actor Tamara Tunie is 62. Actor Penny Johnson Jerald is 61. Actor Elise Neal is 55. Actor Megan Follows is 53. Rock musician Michael Bland is 52. Country singer Kristian Bush is 51. Rock musician Derrick is 49. Actor Betsy Brandt is 48. Actor Grace Park is 47. Actor Daniel Gillies is 45. Actor Corey Stoll is 45. Actor Jake Fogelnest is 42. Actor Chris Klein is 42. Actor Ryan Cartwright (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 40. Actor Kate Maberly is 39. Singer-musician Taylor Hanson (Hanson) is 38. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, is 37. Actor Jamie Bell is 35. NBA star Stephen Curry is 33. Actor Ansel Elgort is 27. Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles is 24. Actor James Freedson-Jackson (“The Strange Ones”) is 19.
