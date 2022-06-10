Today is Friday, June 10, the 161st day of 2022. There are 204 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 10, 1967, six days of war in the Mideast involving Israel, Syria, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq ended as Israel and Syria accepted a United Nations-mediated cease-fire.
Also on this date:
In 1692, the first execution resulting from the Salem witch trials in Massachusetts took place as Bridget Bishop was hanged.
In 1935, Alcoholics Anonymous was founded in Akron, Ohio, by Dr. Robert Holbrook Smith and William Griffith Wilson.
In 1963, President John F. Kennedy signed into law the Equal Pay Act of 1963, aimed at eliminating wage disparities based on gender.
In 1977, James Earl Ray, the convicted assassin of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., escaped from Brushy Mountain State Prison in Tennessee with six others; he was recaptured June 13.
In 1978, Affirmed, ridden by Steve Cauthen, won the 110th Belmont Stakes to claim horse racing’s 11th Triple Crown.
Fun fact
Fireflies from different species often glow in different colors, including yellow, orange and green.
Fitness factoids
1. Studies show we remember less than when we read on screens than on paper.
2. Studies show that taking pictures makes you forget the moment more easily.
3. Yoga can detoxify your body, improve functioning, as well as contribue to weight loss.
Trending words
“Decry:” verb; (dih-KRY). Definition: To express strong disapproval of.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Alexandra Stewart is 83. Singer Shirley Alston Reeves (The Shirelles) is 81. Actor Jurgen Prochnow is 81. Media commentator Jeff Greenfield is 79. Actor Frankie Faison is 73. Football Hall of Famer Dan Fouts is 71. Country singer-songwriter Thom Schuyler is 70. Actor Andrew Stevens is 67. Singer Barrington Henderson is 66. Rock musician Kim Deal is 61. Singer Maxi Priest is 61. Actor Gina Gershon is 60. Actor Jeanne Tripplehorn is 59. Rock musician Jimmy Chamberlin is 58. Actor Ben Daniels is 58. Actor Kate Flannery is 58. Model-actor Elizabeth Hurley is 57. Rock musician Joey Santiago is 57. Actor Doug McKeon is 56. Rock musician Emma Anderson is 55. Country musician Brian Hofeldt (The Derailers) is 55. Rapper The D.O.C. is 54. Rock singer Mike Doughty is 52. R&B singer Faith Evans is 49. Actor Hugh Dancy is 47. R&B singer Lemisha Grinstead (702) is 44. Actor DJ Qualls is 44. Actor Shane West is 44. Country singer Lee Brice is 43. Singer Hoku is 41. Actor Leelee Sobieski is 40. Olympic gold medal figure skater Tara Lipinski is 40. Actor Titus Makin is 33. Actor Tristin Mays is 32. Sasha Obama is 21. Actor Eden McCoy is 19.
