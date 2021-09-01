Today is Wednesday, Sept. 1, the 244th day of 2021. There are 121 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 1, 1939, World War II began as Nazi Germany invaded Poland.
Also on this date:
In 1159, Pope Adrian IV, the only English pope, died.
In 1807, former Vice President Aaron Burr was found not guilty of treason. (Burr was then tried on a misdemeanor charge, but was again acquitted.)
In 1923, the Japanese cities of Tokyo and Yokohama were devastated by an earthquake that claimed some 140,000 lives.
In 1942, U.S. District Court Judge Martin I. Welsh, ruling from Sacramento, Calif., on a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of Fred Korematsu, upheld the wartime detention of Japanese-Americans, as well as Japanese nationals.
In 1945, Americans received word of Japan’s formal surrender that ended World War II. (Because of the time difference, it was Sept. 2 in Tokyo Bay, where the ceremony took place.)
In 1969, a coup in Libya brought Moammar Gadhafi to power.
In 1972, American Bobby Fischer won the international chess crown in Reykjavik, Iceland, as Boris Spassky of the Soviet Union resigned before the resumption of Game 21. ... An arson fire at the Blue Bird Cafe in Montreal, Canada, claimed 37 lives.
Fun fact
Venus is the hottest planet in the solar system and has an average surface temperature of around 450°C.
That’s punny
My wife asked me why I was doing the dishes while sitting down. I told her it’s because I can’t stand doing it.
@dadsaysjokes
Trending words
“Lollygag:” verb; (LAH-lee-gag). Definition: To spend time doing things that are not useful or serious, or to fool around and waste time.
Today’s birthdays
Actor George Maharis is 93. Conductor Seiji Ozawa is 86. Attorney and law professor Alan Dershowitz is 83. Comedian-actor Lily Tomlin is 82. Actor Don Stroud is 78. Conductor Leonard Slatkin is 77. Singer Archie Bell is 77. Singer Barry Gibb is 75. Rock musician Greg Errico is 73. Talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw is 71. Singer Gloria Estefan is 64. Jazz musician Boney James is 60. Singer-musician Grant Lee Phillips (Grant Lee Buffalo) is 58. Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison is 57. Retired NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway is 55. Actor Ricardo Antonio Chavira is 50. Actor Maury Sterling is 50. Rock singer JD Fortune is 48. Actor Scott Speedman is 46. Country singer Angaleena Presley (Pistol Annies) is 45. Actor Boyd Holbrook is 40. Actor Zoe Lister-Jones is 39. Rock musician Joe Trohman is 37. Actor Aisling Loftus is 31.
