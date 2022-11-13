Today is Sunday, Nov. 13, the 317th day of 2022. There are 48 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On Nov. 13, 2015, Islamic State militants carried out a set of coordinated attacks in Paris on the national stadium, restaurants and streets, and a crowded concert hall, killing 130 people in the worst attack on French soil since World War II.
Also n this date:
In 1775, during the American Revolution, the Continental Army captured Montreal.
In 1789, Benjamin Franklin wrote in a letter to a friend, Jean-Baptiste Leroy: “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”
In 1909, 259 men and boys were killed when fire erupted inside a coal mine in Cherry, Ill.
In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a measure lowering the minimum draft age from 21 to 18.
In 1956, the Supreme Court struck down laws calling for racial segregation on public buses.
In 1971, the U.S. space probe Mariner 9 went into orbit around Mars.
In 1974, Karen Silkwood, a 28-year-old technician and union activist at the Kerr-McGee Cimarron plutonium plant near Crescent, Okla., died in a car crash while on her way to meet a reporter.
Fun fact
Recent research has shown that compounds in catnip are at least as effective at repelling insects as certain bug sprays.
Just for laughs
What did the little corn say to the mama corn?
Where is Pop corn?
Trending words
“Doughty:” adjective; (DOW-tee). Definition: Brave, strong and determined.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Journalist-author Peter Arnett is 88. Actor Jimmy Hawkins is 81. Blues singer John Hammond is 80. Country singer-songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard is 76. Actor Joe Mantegna is 75. Actor Sheila Frazier is 74. Actor Tracy Scoggins is 69. Actor Chris Noth is 68. Actor-comedian Whoopi Goldberg is 67. Actor Rex Linn is 66. Actor Caroline Goodall is 63. Actor Neil Flynn is 62. Former NFL quarterback and College Football Hall of Famer Vinny Testaverde is 59. Rock musician Walter Kibby (Fishbone) is 58. Comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is 55. Actor Steve Zahn is 55. Actor Gerard Butler is 53. Writer-activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali is 53. Actor Jordan Bridges is 49. Actor Aisha Hinds is 47. Rock musician Nikolai Fraiture is 44. Former NBA All-Star Metta Sandiford-Artest (formerly Ron Artest and Metta World Peace) is 43. Actor Monique Coleman is 42. Actor Rahul Kohli is 37. Actor Devon Bostick is 31.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
