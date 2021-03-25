Today is Thursday, March 25, the 84th day of 2021. There are 281 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 25, 1911, 146 people, mostly young female immigrants, were killed when fire broke out at the Triangle Shirtwaist Co. in New York.
Also on this date:
In 1776, Gen. George Washington, commander of the Continental Army, was awarded the first Congressional Gold Medal by the Continental Congress.
In 1915, the U.S. Navy lost its first commissioned submarine as the USS F-4 sank off Hawaii, claiming the lives of all 21 crew members.
In 1963, private pilot Ralph Flores and his 21-year-old passenger, Helen Klaben, were rescued after being stranded for seven weeks in brutally cold conditions in the Yukon after their plane crashed.
In 1965, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. led 25,000 people to the Alabama state capitol in Montgomery after a five-day march from Selma to protest the denial of voting rights to Blacks. Later that day, civil rights activist Viola Liuzzo, a white Detroit homemaker, was shot and killed by Ku Klux Klansmen.
Fun fact
More than 10 billion doughnuts are made in the U.S. each year
Record setters
The most jam doughnuts eaten in three minutes is 10 and was achieved by Leah Shutkever in Birmingham, U.K., on May 16, 2020.
Trending words
“Quash:” verb; (KWAHSH). Definition: To nullify especially by judicial action.
Today’s birthdays
Film critic Gene Shalit is 95. Former astronaut James Lovell is 93. Feminist activist and author Gloria Steinem is 87. Singer Anita Bryant is 81. Actor Paul Michael Glaser is 78. Singer Sir Elton John is 74. Actor Bonnie Bedelia is 73. Actor-comedian Mary Gross is 68. Actor James McDaniel is 63. Movie producer Amy Pascal is 63. Rock musician Steve Norman (Spandau Ballet) is 61. Actor Brenda Strong is 61. Actor Fred Goss is 60. Actor-writer-director John Stockwell is 60. Actor Marcia Cross is 59. Author Kate DiCamillo is 57. Actor Lisa Gay Hamilton is 57. Actor Sarah Jessica Parker is 56. Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Glavine is 55. TV personality Ben Mankiewicz is 54. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Debi Thomas is 54. Actor Laz Alonso is 50. Singer Melanie Blatt (All Saints) is 46. Actor Domenick Lombardozzi is 45. Actor Lee Pace is 42. Actor Sean Faris is 39. Comedian-actor Alex Moffat (“Saturday Night Live”) is 39. Former auto racer Danica Patrick is 39. Actor-singer Katharine McPhee is 37. Comedian-actor Chris Redd (“Saturday Night Live”) is 36. Singer Jason Castro is 34. Rapper Big Sean is 33. Rap DJ-producer Ryan Lewis is 33. Actor Matthew Beard is 32. Actor-singer Aly (AKA Alyson) Michalka is 32. Actor Kiowa Gordon is 31. Actor Seychelle Gabriel is 30.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.