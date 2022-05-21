Today is Saturday, May 21, the 141st day of 2022. There are 224 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 21, 1881, Clara Barton founded the American Red Cross.
Also on this date:
In 1471, King Henry VI of England died in the Tower of London at age 49.
In 1924, in a case that drew much notoriety, 14-year-old Bobby Franks was murdered in a “thrill killing” carried out by University of Chicago students Nathan Leopold Jr. and Richard Loeb (Bobby’s cousin).
In 1927, Charles A. Lindbergh landed his Spirit of St. Louis monoplane near Paris, completing the first solo airplane flight across the Atlantic Ocean in 33½ hours.
In 1932, Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean as she landed in Northern Ireland, about 15 hours after leaving Newfoundland.
In 1941, a German U-boat sank the American merchant steamship SS Robin Moor in the South Atlantic after the ship’s passengers and crew were allowed to board lifeboats.
In 1955, Chuck Berry recorded his first single, “Maybellene,” for Chess Records in Chicago.
In 1972, Michelangelo’s Pieta, on display at the Vatican, was damaged by a hammer-wielding man who shouted he was Jesus Christ.
Fun fact
Researchers did a study and found cats seem to recognize the names of their feline housemates. However, they still don’t give any indication of recognizing their own.
They eat what?!
Spam curds are celebrated at the Minnesota State Fair year after year; diced chunks of cheese-flavored Spam that are battered, deep-friend and served in a basket with a side of ranch dressing.
Trending words
“Indoctrinate:” verb; (in-DAHK-truh-nayt). Definition: To teach (someone) to fully accept the ideas, opinions, and beliefs of a particular group and to not consider other ideas, opinions and beliefs.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
R&B singer Ron Isley (The Isley Brothers) is 81. Musician Bill Champlin is 75. Singer Leo Sayer is 74. Actor Carol Potter is 74. Former Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., is 71. Actor Mr. T is 70. Music producer Stan Lynch is 67. Actor Judge Reinhold is 65. Actor-director Nick Cassavetes is 63. Actor Lisa Edelstein is 56. Actor Fairuza Balk is 48. Rock singer-musician Mikel Jollett (Airborne Toxic Event) is 48. Rapper Havoc (Mobb Deep) is 48. Rock musician Tony LoGerfo (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 39. Actor Sunkrish Bala is 38. Actor David Ajala is 36. Actor Ashlie Brillault is 35. Country singer Cody Johnson is 35. Actor Scott Leavenworth is 32. Actor Sarah Ramos is 31.
