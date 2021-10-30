Today is Saturday, Oct. 30, the 303rd day of 2021. There are 62 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 30, 1974, Muhammad Ali knocked out George Foreman in the eighth round of a 15-round bout in Kinshasa, Zaire, known as the “Rumble in the Jungle,” to regain his world heavyweight title.
Also on this date:
In 1912, Vice President James S. Sherman, running for a second term of office with President William Howard Taft, died six days before Election Day. (Sherman was replaced with Nicholas Murray Butler, but Taft, the Republican candidate, ended up losing in an Electoral College landslide to Democrat Woodrow Wilson.)
In 1921, the silent film classic “The Sheik,” starring Rudolph Valentino, premiered in Los Angeles.
In 1938, the radio play “The War of the Worlds,” starring Orson Welles, aired on CBS.
In 1972, 45 people were killed when an Illinois Central Gulf commuter train was struck from behind by another train on Chicago’s South Side.
Fun fact
The town of Olney in England has hosted an annual pancake race in celebration of “Pancake Day” every year since 1445. The relay race involves running with a pancake in a frying pan and flipping it along the way.
They eat what?!
Oreilles de crisse is a traditional Quebec dish consisting of deep-fried salted fatback (a slab of hard fat on both sides of the backbone of a pig), that is dipped in maple syrup.
Trending words
“Treacle:” noun; (TREE-kul). Definition: A British word for molasses.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Movie director Claude Lelouch is 84. Rock singer Grace Slick is 82. Songwriter Eddie Holland is 82. R&B singer Otis Williams (The Temptations) is 80. Actor Joanna Shimkus is 78. Actor Henry Winkler is 76. Broadcast journalist Andrea Mitchell is 75. Rock musician Chris Slade (Asia) is 75. Country/rock musician Timothy B. Schmit (The Eagles) is 74. Actor Leon Rippy is 72. Actor Harry Hamlin is 70. Actor Charles Martin Smith is 68. Country singer T. Graham Brown is 67. Actor Kevin Pollak is 64. Rock singer-musician Jerry De Borg (Jesus Jones) is 61. Actor Michael Beach is 58. Rock singer-musician Gavin Rossdale (Bush) is 56. Actor Jack Plotnick is 53. Comedian Ben Bailey is 51. Actor Billy Brown is 51. Actor Nia Long is 51. Country singer Kassidy Osborn (SHeDAISY) is 45. Actor Gael Garcia Bernal is 43. Actor Matthew Morrison is 43. Business executive and former presidential adviser Ivanka Trump is 40. Actor Fiona Dourif is 40. Actor Shaun Sipos is 40. Actor Tasso Feldman is 38. Actor Janel Parrish is 33. Actor Tequan Richmond is 29. Actor Kennedy McMann is 25.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.