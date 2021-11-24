Today is Wednesday, Nov. 24, the 328th day of 2021. There are 37 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 24, 1963, Jack Ruby shot and mortally wounded Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, in a scene captured on live television.
Also on this date:
In 1859, British naturalist Charles Darwin published “On the Origin of Species,” which explained his theory of evolution by means of natural selection.
In 1941, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Edwards v. California, unanimously struck down a California law prohibiting people from bringing impoverished non-residents into the state.
In 1947, a group of writers, producers and directors that became known as the “Hollywood Ten” was cited for contempt of Congress for refusing to answer questions about alleged Communist influence in the movie industry. John Steinbeck’s novel “The Pearl” was first published.
In 1950, the musical “Guys and Dolls,” based on the writings of Damon Runyon and featuring songs by Frank Loesser, opened on Broadway.
Fun fact
The pygmy hog is the world’s tiniest wild pig at 10 inches tall and is the keystone species of the Terai grasslands in North India. It was once thought extinct but now several hundred are roaming wild.
Trending words
“Univocal:” adjective; (yoo-NIV-uh-kul). Definition: Unambiguous — clear or precise.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Basketball Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson is 83. Country singer Johnny Carver is 81. Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue is 81. Rock drummer Pete Best is 80. Actor-comedian Billy Connolly is 79. Former White House press secretary Marlin Fitzwater is 79. Former congressman and Motion Picture Association of America Chairman Dan Glickman is 77. Singer Lee Michaels is 76. Actor Dwight Schultz is 74. Actor Stanley Livingston is 71. Rock musician Clem Burke (Blondie; The Romantics) is 67. Actor/director Ruben Santiago-Hudson is 65. Actor Denise Crosby is 64. U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is 62. Actor Shae D’Lyn is 59. Rock musician John Squire (The Stone Roses) is 59. Rock musician Gary Stonadge (Big Audio) is 59. Actor Conleth Hill is 57. Actor-comedian Brad Sherwood is 57. Actor Garret Dillahunt is 57. Actor-comedian Scott Krinsky is 53. Rock musician Chad Taylor (Live) is 51. Actor Lola Glaudini is 50. Actor Danielle Nicolet is 48. Actor-writer-director-producer Stephen Merchant is 47. Actor Colin Hanks is 44. Actor Katherine Heigl is 43. Actor Sarah Hyland is 31.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.