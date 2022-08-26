Today is Friday, Aug. 26, the 238th day of 2022. There are 127 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 26, 1968, the Democratic National Convention opened in Chicago; the four-day event that resulted in the nomination of Hubert H. Humphrey for president was marked by a bloody police crackdown on antiwar protesters in the streets.
Also on this date:
In 55 B.C., Roman forces under Julius Caesar invaded Britain, with only limited success.
In 1910, Thomas Edison demonstrated for reporters an improved version of his Kinetophone, a device for showing a movie with synchronized sound.
In 1920, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing American women’s right to vote, was certified in effect by Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby.
In 1944, French Gen. Charles de Gaulle braved the threat of German snipers as he led a victory march in Paris, which had just been liberated by the Allies from Nazi occupation.
In 1957, the Soviet Union announced it had successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile.
In 1958, Alaskans went to the polls to overwhelmingly vote in favor of statehood.
Fun fact
A group of penguins in the water is called a raft but on land they’re called a waddle.
Fitness factoids
1. Magnesium helps to relax muscles.
2. Vitamin B6 can help you sleep better.
3. Vitamin B6 can also help protect against Type 2 diabetes.
Trending words
“Glitch:” noun; (GLITCH). Definition: A usually minor malfunction or a problem that causes a temporary setback.
Today’s birthdays
Pop singer Vic Dana is 82. Former Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge is 77. R&B singer Valerie Simpson is 77. Pop singer Bob Cowsill is 73. Broadcast journalist Bill Whitaker is 71. Actor Brett Cullen is 66. Former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy is 63. Jazz musician Branford Marsalis is 62. Country musician Jimmy Olander (Diamond Rio) is 61. Actor Chris Burke is 57. Actor-singer Shirley Manson (Garbage) is 56. Rock musician Dan Vickrey (Counting Crows) is 56. TV writer-actor Riley Weston is 56. Rock musician Adrian Young (No Doubt) is 53. Actor Melissa McCarthy is 52. Latin pop singer Thalia is 51. Actor Meredith Eaton is 48. Rock singer-musician Tyler Connolly (Theory of a Deadman) is 47. Actor Mike Colter is 46. Actor Macaulay Culkin is 42. Actor Chris Pine is 42. Comedian/actor/writer John Mulaney is 40. Actor Johnny Ray Gill is 38. Country singer Brian Kelley (Florida Georgia Line) is 37. R&B singer Cassie (AKA Cassie Ventura) is 36. Actor Evan Ross is 34. Actor Danielle Savre is 34. Actor Dylan O’Brien is 31. Actor Keke Palmer is 29.
