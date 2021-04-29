Today is Thursday, April 29, the 119th day of 2021. There are 246 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 29, 1992, a jury in Simi Valley, Calif., acquitted four Los Angeles police officers of almost all state charges in the videotaped beating of motorist Rodney King; the verdicts were followed by rioting in Los Angeles resulting in 55 deaths.
Also on this date:
In 1913, Swedish-born engineer Gideon Sundback of Hoboken, N.J., received a U.S. patent for a “separable fastener” — later known as the zipper.
In 1945, during World War II, American soldiers liberated the Dachau concentration camp. Adolf Hitler married Eva Braun inside his “Fuhrerbunker” and designated Adm. Karl Doenitz president.
In 1946, 28 former Japanese officials went on trial in Tokyo as war criminals; seven ended up being sentenced to death.
In 1967, Aretha Franklin’s cover of Otis Redding’s “Respect” was released as a single by Atlantic Records.
In 1983, Harold Washington was sworn in as the first Black mayor of Chicago.
In 1991, a cyclone began striking the South Asian country of Bangladesh; it ended up killing more than 138,000 people, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Fun fact
Bones are four times stronger than concrete.
Record setters
The world’s record for the largest bovine weighed in at 5,000 lbs., a record held by a Holstein-Durham cross-breed, Mount Katandin, owned by A.S. Rand of Maine.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Herald:” verb, (HAIR-uld). Definition: To give notice of, announce, to greet especially with enthusiasm: hail, publicize or to signal the approach of or foreshadow.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Keith Baxter is 88. Conductor Zubin Mehta is 85. Pop singer Bob Miranda (The Happenings) is 79. Country singer Duane Allen (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 78. Singer Tommy James is 74. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is 67. Actor Leslie Jordan is 66. Actor Kate Mulgrew is 66. Actor Daniel Day-Lewis is 64. Actor Michelle Pfeiffer is 63. Actor Eve Plumb is 63. Rock musician Phil King is 61. Country singer Stephanie Bentley is 58. Actor Vincent Ventresca is 55. Singer Carnie Wilson (Wilson Phillips) is 53. Actor Paul Adelstein is 52. Actor Uma Thurman is 51. International Tennis Hall of Famer Andre Agassi is 51. Rapper Master P is 51. Actor Darby Stanchfield is 50. Country singer James Bonamy is 49. Gospel/rhythm-and-blues singer Erica Campbell (Mary Mary) is 49. Rock musician Mike Hogan (The Cranberries) is 48. Actor Tyler Labine is 43. Actor Megan Boone is 38. Actor-model Taylor Cole is 37. Pop singer Amy Heidemann (Karmin) is 35. NHL center Jonathan Toews is 33. Pop singer Foxes is 32. Actor Grace Kaufman is 19.
