Today is Friday, Aug. 6, the 218th day of 2021. There are 147 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 6, 1945, during World War II, the U.S. B-29 Superfortress Enola Gay dropped an atomic bomb code-named “Little Boy” on Hiroshima, Japan, resulting in an estimated 140,000 deaths. (Three days later, the United States exploded a nuclear device over Nagasaki; five days after that, Imperial Japan surrendered.)
Also on this date:
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act.
In 1973, entertainer Stevie Wonder was seriously injured in a car accident in North Carolina.
In 1991, the World Wide Web made its public debut as a means of accessing webpages over the Internet. ... TV newsman Harry Reasoner died in Norwalk, Conn., at age 68.
In 1993, Louis Freeh won Senate confirmation to be FBI director.
In 2005, anti-war activist Cindy Sheehan, whose soldier-son, Casey, was killed in Iraq, began a weeks-long protest outside President George W. Bush’s Texas ranch.
In 2009, Sonia Sotomayor was confirmed as the first Hispanic Supreme Court justice by a Senate vote of 68-31. ... John Hughes, 59, Hollywood’s youth movie director of the 1980s and ’90s, died in New York City.
Fun fact
Greyhounds can run at speeds in excess of 35 mph for seven miles.
Fitness factoids
1. Your left and right lungs aren’t exactly the same.
2. Your sense of smell is around 10,000 times more sensitive than your sense of taste.
3. An average person breathes in around 11,000 liters of air every day.
Trending words
“Infix:” noun; (IN-fiks). Definition: A derivational or inflectional affix appearing in the body of a word (such as Sanskrit -n- in vindami “I know” as contrasted with vid “to know”).
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Children’s performer Ella Jenkins is 97. Actor-director Peter Bonerz is 83. Actor Louise Sorel is 81. Actor Michael Anderson Jr. is 78. Actor Ray Buktenica is 78. Actor Dorian Harewood is 71. Actor Catherine Hicks is 70. Country musician Mark DuFresne is 68. Actor Stepfanie Kramer is 65. Actor Faith Prince is 64. R&B singer Randy DeBarge is 63. Actor Leland Orser is 61. Actor Michelle Yeoh is 59. Country singers Patsy and Peggy Lynn are 57. Basketball Hall of Famer David Robinson is 56. Actor Jeremy Ratchford is 56. Actor Benito Martinez is 53. Country singer Lisa Stewart is 53. Movie writer-director M. Night Shyamalan is 51. Actor Merrin Dungey is 50. Actor Jason O’Mara is 49. Singer-actor David Campbell is 48. Actor Soleil Moon Frye is 45. Rock singer Travis McCoy is 40. Actor Leslie Odom Jr. is 40. Actor Romola Garai is 39.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.