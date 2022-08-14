Today is Sunday, Aug. 14, the 226th day of 2022. There are 139 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 14, 1945, President Harry S. Truman announced that Imperial Japan had surrendered unconditionally, ending World War II.
Also on this date:
In 1848, the Oregon Territory was created.
In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law.
In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill issued the Atlantic Charter, a statement of principles that renounced aggression.
In 1947, Pakistan became independent of British rule.
In 1948, the Summer Olympics in London ended; they were the first Olympic games held since 1936.
In 1973, U.S. bombing of Cambodia came to a halt.
In 1980, actor-model Dorothy Stratten, 20, was shot to death by her estranged husband and manager, Paul Snider, who then killed himself.
In 1994, Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, the terrorist known as “Carlos the Jackal,” was captured by French agents in Sudan.
Fun fact
Players have spent about 25 billion hours playing the video game “Call of Duty.”
Just for laughs
What is an astronaut’s favorite part on a computer?
The space bar.
Trending words
“Alleviate:” verb; (uh-LEE-vee-ayt). Definition: To make something less pain-ful, difficult or severe, or to partially remove or correct.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Broadway lyricist Lee Adams (“Bye Bye Birdie”) is 98. College Football Hall of Famer John Brodie is 87. Singer Dash Crofts is 84. Rock singer David Crosby is 81. Country singer Connie Smith is 81. Comedian-actor Steve Martin is 77. Movie director Wim Wenders is 77. Actor Antonio Fargas is 76. Singer-musician Larry Graham is 76. Actor Susan Saint James is 76. Author Danielle Steel is 75. Rock singer-musician Terry Adams (NRBQ) is 74. “Far Side” cartoonist Gary Larson is 72. Actor Carl Lumbly is 71. Olympic gold medal swimmer Debbie Meyer is 70. Actor Jackee Harry is 66. Actor Marcia Gay Harden is 63. Basketball Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson is 63. Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., is 63. Singer Sarah Brightman is 62. Actor Susan Olsen is 61. Actor-turned-fashion/interior designer Cristi Conaway is 58. Rock musician Keith Howland (Chicago) is 58. Actor Halle Berry is 56. Actor Ben Bass is 54. Actor Catherine Bell is 54. Rock musician Kevin Cadogan is 52. Actor Scott Michael Campbell is 51. Actor Christopher Gorham is 48. Actor Mila Kunis is 39. Actor Lamorne Morris is 39. TV personality Spencer Pratt is 39. Former NFL player Tim Tebow is 35. Actor Marsai Martin is 18.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
