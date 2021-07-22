Today is Thursday, July 22, the 203rd day of 2021. There are 162 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 22, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln presented to his Cabinet a preliminary draft of the Emancipation Proclamation.
Also on this date:
In 1934, bank robber John Dillinger was shot to death by federal agents outside Chicago’s Biograph Theater, where he had just seen the Clark Gable movie “Manhattan Melodrama.”
In 1937, the U.S. Senate rejected President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s proposal to add more justices to the Supreme Court.
In 1942, the Nazis began transporting Jews from the Warsaw Ghetto to the Treblinka concentration camp. ... Gasoline rationing involving the use of coupons began along the Atlantic seaboard.
In 1963, Sonny Liston knocked out Floyd Patterson in the first round of their rematch in Las Vegas to retain the world heavyweight title.
In 1975, the House of Representatives joined the Senate in voting to restore the American citizenship of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Fun fact
A group of owls is called a parliament.
Record setters
The greatest fully authenticated age to which any human has ever lived is 122 years 164 days by Jeanne Louise Calment (France). Born on 21 February 1875 to Nicolas (1837-1931) and Marguerite (neé Gilles 1838-1924), Jeanne died at a nursing home in Arles, southern France on 4 August 1997.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Capricious:” adjective; (kuh-PRISH-us). Definition: Governed or characterized by caprice: impulsive, unpredictable.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, R-Kan., is 98. Author Tom Robbins is 89. Actor Louise Fletcher is 87. R&B singer Chuck Jackson is 84. Actor Terence Stamp is 83. Singer George Clinton is 80. Actor-singer Bobby Sherman is 78. Former Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, R-Texas, is 78. Movie writer-director Paul Schrader is 75. Actor Danny Glover is 75. Singer Mireille Mathieu is 75. Actor-comedian-director Albert Brooks is 74. Rock singer Don Henley is 74. Movie composer Alan Menken is 72. Singer-actor Lonette McKee is 68. Jazz musician Al Di Meola is 67. Actor Willem Dafoe is 66. Actor John Leguizamo is 61. R&B singer Keith Sweat is 60. Actor Joanna Going is 58. Actor Rob Estes is 58. Folk singer Emily Saliers (Indigo Girls) is 58. Actor-comedian David Spade is 57. Rock musician Pat Badger is 54. Actor Irene Bedard is 54. Actor Rhys Ifans is 54. Actor Diana Maria Riva is 52. Actor Colin Ferguson is 49. Actor/singer Jaime Camil is 48. Rock musician Daniel Jones is 48. Actor Parisa Fitz-Henley is 44. Actor Keegan Allen is 34. Actor Camila Banus is 31. Actor Selena Gomez is 29. Britain’s Prince George of Cambridge is eight.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.