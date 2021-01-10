Today is Sunday, Jan. 10, the 10th day of 2021. There are 355 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 10, 1776, Thomas Paine anonymously published his influential pamphlet, “Common Sense,” which argued for American independence from British rule.
Also on this date:
In 1860, the Pemberton Mill in Lawrence, Mass., collapsed and caught fire, killing as many as 145 people, mostly female workers from Scotland and Ireland.
In 1861, Florida became the third state to secede from the Union.
In 1863, the London Underground had its beginnings as the Metropolitan, the world’s first underground passenger railway, opened to the public with service between Paddington and Farringdon Street.
In 1901, the Spindletop oil field in Beaumont, Texas, produced the Lucas Gusher, heralding the start of the Texas oil boom.
In 1917, legendary Western frontiersman and showman William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody died at his sister’s home in Denver at age 70.
In 1920, the League of Nations was established as the Treaty of Versailles went into effect.
In 1948, future country music star Loretta Lynn (nee Webb) married Oliver “Mooney” Lynn; she was 15 at the time, he was 21 (the marriage lasted until Oliver Lynn’s death in 1996).
In 2007, the Democratic-controlled House voted 315-116 to increase the federal minimum wage to $7.25 an hour.
Fun fact
More people have life threatening injuries from “selfie” incidents than shark attacks.
Just for laughs
You should always knock on the fridge door before opening it.
Just in case there’s a salad dressing.
Trending words
“Amok:” adverb; (uh-MUK). Definition: In a violently raging, wild, or uncontrolled manner: in a murderously frenzied state.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Opera singer Sherrill Milnes is 86. Rock singer-musician Ronnie Hawkins is 86. Movie director Walter Hill is 81. Actor William Sanderson is 77. Singer Rod Stewart is 76. Rock singer-musician Donald Fagen (Steely Dan) is 73. Boxing Hall of Famer and entrepreneur George Foreman is 72. Roots rock singer Alejandro Escovedo is 70. Rock musician Scott Thurston (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) is 69. Singer Pat Benatar is 68. Hall of Fame race car driver and team owner Bobby Rahal is 68. Rock musician Michael Schenker is 66. Singer Shawn Colvin is 65. Rock singer-musician Curt Kirkwood (Meat Puppets) is 62. Actor Evan Handler is 60. Rock singer Brad Roberts (Crash Test Dummies) is 57. Actor Trini Alvarado is 54. Rock singer Brent Smith (Shinedown) is 43. Rapper Chris Smith (Kris Kross) is 42. Actor Sarah Shahi is 41. Presidential adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner is 40. American roots singer Valerie June is 39.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.