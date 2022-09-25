Today is Sunday, Sept. 25, the 268th day of 2022. There are 97 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 25, 1957, nine Black students who’d been forced to withdraw from Central High School in Little Rock, Ark., because of unruly white crowds were escorted to class by members of the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division.
Also on this date:
In 1789, the first United States Congress adopted 12 amendments to the Constitution and sent them to the states for ratification. (Ten of the amendments became the Bill of Rights.)
In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson collapsed after a speech in Pueblo, Colo., during a national speaking tour in support of the Treaty of Versailles.
In 1956, the first trans-Atlantic telephone cable officially went into service with a three-way ceremonial call between New York, Ottawa and London.
In 1981, Sandra Day O’Connor was sworn in as the first female justice on the Supreme Court.
In 1992, NASA’s Mars Observer blasted off on a $980 million mission to the red planet (the probe disappeared just before entering Martian orbit in August 1993).
Fun fact
Bats are the main pollinators of the agave plant.
Just for laughs
What did the janitor say when he jumped out of the closet?
“Supplies!”
Trending words
“Misnomer:” noun; (miss-NOH-mer). Definition: An incorrect name or designation.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former broadcast journalist Barbara Walters is 93. Folk singer Ian Tyson is 89. Polka bandleader Jimmy Sturr is 81. Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates is 79. Actor Josh Taylor is 79. Actor Robert Walden is 79. Actor-producer Michael Douglas is 78. Model Cheryl Tiegs is 75. Actor Mimi Kennedy is 74. Movie director Pedro Almodovar is 73. Actor-director Anson Williams is 73. Actor Mark Hamill is 71. Basketball Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo is 71. Actor Colin Friels is 70. Actor Michael Madsen is 64. Actor Heather Locklear is 61. Actor Aida Turturro is 60. Actor Tate Donovan is 59. TV personality Keely Shaye Smith is 59. Actor Maria Doyle Kennedy is 58. Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen is 57. Actor Jason Flemyng is 56. Actor Will Smith is 54. Actor Hal Sparks is 53. Actor Catherine Zeta-Jones is 53. Rock musician Mike Luce (Drowning Pool) is 51. Actor Bridgette Wilson-Sampras is 49. Actor Clea DuVall is 45. Actor Robbie Jones is 45. Actor Joel David Moore is 45. Actor Chris Owen is 42. Rapper T. I. is 42. Actor Van Hansis is 41. Actor Lee Norris is 41. Actor/rapper Donald Glover (AKA Childish Gambino) is 39. Actor Zach Woods is 38. Actor Jordan Gavaris is 33. Olympic silver medal figure skater Mao Asada is 32. Actor Emmy Clarke is 31.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
