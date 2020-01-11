Today is Saturday, Jan. 11, the 11th day of 2020. There are 355 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 11, 1908, President Theodore Roosevelt proclaimed the Grand Canyon National Monument (it became a national park in 1919).
Also on this date:
In 1861, Alabama became the fourth state to withdraw from the Union.
In 1913, the first enclosed sedan-type automobile, a Hudson, went on display at the 13th National Automobile Show in New York.
In 1935, aviator Amelia Earhart began an 18-hour trip from Honolulu to Oakland, Calif., that made her the first person to fly solo across any part of the Pacific Ocean.
In 1943, the United States and Britain signed treaties relinquishing extraterritorial rights in China.
In 1964, U.S. Surgeon General Luther Terry issued “Smoking and Health,” a report which concluded that “cigarette smoking contributes substantially to mortality from certain specific diseases and to the overall death rate.”
In 1978, two Soviet cosmonauts aboard the Soyuz 27 capsule linked up with the Salyut 6 orbiting space station, where the Soyuz 26 capsule was already docked.
Fun fact
Dogs only see yellow, blue and gray.
They eat what?!
The Islak burger (or the wet burger of Taksim) is said to be the perfect food after a night on the town. The burger buns are doused with tomato and garlic sauce, then placed in a glass steamed cabinet, essentially making the buns soggy, and then are served with hamburger meat.
Trending words
“Permutation;” noun; (per-myoo-TAY-shun). Definition: Often major or fundamental change (as in character or condition) based primarily on rearrangement of existent elements; also a form or variety resulting from such change: the act or process of changing the lineal order of an ordered set of objects, or an ordered arrangement of a set of objects.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien is 86. Actor Mitchell Ryan is 86. Actor Felix Silla is 83. Movie director Joel Zwick is 78. Country singer Naomi Judd is 74. World Golf Hall of Famer Ben Crenshaw is 68. Singer Robert Earl Keen is 64. Actress Phyllis Logan is 64. Musician Vicki Peterson (The Bangles) is 62. Actress Kim Coles is 58. Actor Jason Connery is 57. Contemporary Christian musician Jim Bryson (formerly w/MercyMe) is 52. Rock musician Tom Dumont (No Doubt) is 52. Movie director Malcolm D. Lee is 50. Singer Mary J. Blige is 49. Musician Tom Rowlands (The Chemical Brothers) is 49. Actor Marc Blucas is 48. Actress Amanda Peet is 48. Actor Rockmond Dunbar is 47. Actress Aja Naomi King is 35. Actress Kristolyn Lloyd is 35.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.