Today is Saturday, Sept. 24, the 267th day of 2022. There are 98 days left in the year.
Today in history
Today is Saturday, Sept. 24, the 267th day of 2022. There are 98 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 24, 1960, the USS Enterprise, the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, was launched at Newport News, Va.
Also on this date:
In 1789, President George Washington signed a Judiciary Act establishing America’s federal court system and creating the post of attorney general.
In 1869, thousands of businessmen were ruined in a Wall Street panic known as “Black Friday” after financiers Jay Gould and James Fisk attempted to corner the gold market.
In 1957, the Los Angeles-bound Brooklyn Dodgers played their last game at Ebbets Field, defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0.
In 1963, the U.S. Senate ratified a treaty with Britain and the Soviet Union limiting nuclear testing.
In 1968, the TV news magazine “60 Minutes” premiered on CBS; the undercover police drama “The Mod Squad” premiered on ABC.
In 1969, the trial of the Chicago Eight (later seven) began. (Five were later convicted of crossing state lines to incite riots at the 1968 Democratic convention, but the convictions were ultimately overturned.)
In 1976, former hostage Patricia Hearst was sentenced to seven years in prison for her part in a 1974 bank robbery in San Francisco carried out by the Symbionese Liberation Army. (Hearst was released after 22 months after receiving clemency from President Jimmy Carter.)
Fun fact
More than 1.5 billion pounds of pumpkin are produced each year in the United States.
They eat what?!
The mealworm-covered caramel apple looks exactly like it sounds — a caramel apple with worms stuck to it. It can be found at the Arizona State Fair.
Trending words
“Defer:” verb; (dih-FER). Definition: To choose to do (something) at a later time.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Singer Phyllis “Jiggs” Allbut Sirico (The Angels) is 80. Political commentator Lou Dobbs is 77. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Joe Greene is 76. Actor Gordon Clapp is 74. Actor Harriet Walter is 72. Songwriter Holly Knight is 66. Actor Kevin Sorbo is 64. Actor-writer Nia Vardalos is 60. Rock musician Shawn Crahan (AKA Clown) (Slipknot) is 53. Country musician Marty Mitchell is 53. Actor Megan Ward is 53. Singer-musician Marty Cintron (No Mercy) is 51. Contemporary Christian musician Juan DeVevo (Casting Crowns) is 47. Actor Ian Bohen is 46. Actor Justin Bruening is 43. Olympic gold medal gymnast Paul Hamm is 40. Actor Erik Stocklin is 40. Actor Spencer Treat Clark is 35. Actor Grey Damon is 35. Actor Kyle Sullivan is 34. Actor Ben Platt is 29.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.