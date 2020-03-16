Today is Monday, March 16, the 76th day of 2020. There are 290 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 16, 1926, rocket science pioneer Robert H. Goddard successfully tested the first liquid-fueled rocket at his Aunt Effie’s farm in Auburn, Mass.
Also on this date:
In 1521, Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan and his crew reached the Philippines, where Magellan was killed during a battle the following month.
In 1850, Nathaniel Hawthorne’s novel “The Scarlet Letter” was first published.
In 1935, Adolf Hitler decided to break the military terms set by the Treaty of Versailles by ordering the rearming of Germany.
In 1945, during World War II, American forces declared they had secured Iwo Jima, although pockets of Japanese resistance remained.
Fun fact
The popular idiom “over and out” from TV and movies makes no sense in actual radio communications, because “over” means you want a reply and “out” means you do not expect a reply.
These three tweets
1. Doctor: “You’ll be fine if you don’t touch your face.”
T-rex: “Heck yeah.”
@rebrafsim
2. Stock market update:
Last month 401 k.
This month 401 not OK.
@stanleybehrman
3. Isn’t it cool that stamps are like a sticker ... but with a job?
@okcallmejay
Trending words
“Retronym:” noun; (RET-roh-nim). Definition: A term (such as analog watch, film camera, or snail mail) that is newly created and adopted to distinguish the original or older version, form or example of something (such as a product) from other, more recent versions, forms or examples.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Country singer Ray Walker (The Jordanaires) is 86. Game show host Chuck Woolery is 79. Singer-songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker is 78. Actor Erik Estrada is 71. Actor Victor Garber is 71. Rock singer-musician Nancy Wilson (Heart) is 66. World Golf Hall of Famer Hollis Stacy is 66. Actor Clifton Powell is 64. Rapper-actor Flavor Flav is 61. Rock musician Jimmy DeGrasso is 57. Actor Jerome Flynn is 57. Folk singer Patty Griffin is 56. Movie director Gore Verbinski is 56. Country singer Tracy Bonham is 53. Actress Lauren Graham is 53. Actor Judah Friedlander is 51. Actor Alan Tudyk is 49. Actor Tim Kang is 47. Actress Kimrie Lewis is 38. Actor Brett Davern is 37. Actress Alexandra Daddario is 34. Rock musician Wolfgang Van Halen is 29.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.