Today is Friday, July 15, the 196th day of 2022. There are 169 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 15, 1916, Boeing Co., originally known as Pacific Aero Products Co., was founded in Seattle.
Also on this date:
In 1870, Georgia became the last Confederate state to be readmitted to the Union.
In 1975, three American astronauts blasted off aboard an Apollo spaceship hours after two Soviet cosmonauts were launched aboard a Soyuz spacecraft for a mission that included a linkup of the two ships in orbit.
In 1996, MSNBC, a 24-hour all-news network, made its debut on cable and the internet.
In 1997, fashion designer Gianni Versace, 50, was shot dead outside his Miami Beach home; suspected gunman Andrew Phillip Cunanan, 27, was found dead eight days later, a suicide. (Investigators believed Cunanan killed four other people before Versace in a cross-country rampage that began the previous March.)
Fun fact
America’s rural landscape contains about 2 million farms, and 98% of them are operated by families — individuals, family partnerships or family corporations.
Fitness factoids
1. Bananas can relieve belly bloating.
2. Stress can make allergy symptoms worse.
3. Caffeine fights headaches by constricting the dilated blood vessels responsible for pain and throbbing.
Trending words
“Gibbous:” adjective; (JIB-us). Definition: A moon or planet that is seen with more than half, but not all, of the apparent disk illuminated.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Patrick Wayne is 83. R&B singer Millie Jackson is 78. Rock singer-musician Peter Lewis (Moby Grape) is 77. Singer Linda Ronstadt is 76. Rock musician Artimus Pyle is 74. Arianna Huffington, co-founder of The Huffington Post, is 72. Actor Celia Imrie is 70. Actor Terry O’Quinn is 70. Rock singer-musician David Pack is 70. Rock musician Marky Ramone is 70. Rock musician Joe Satriani is 66. Country singer-songwriter Mac McAnally is 65. Model Kim Alexis is 62. Actor Willie Aames is 62. Actor-director Forest Whitaker is 61. Actor Lolita Davidovich is 61. Actor Shari Headley is 59. Actor Brigitte Nielsen is 59. Rock musician Jason Bonham is 56. Actor Amanda Foreman is 56. Actor Reggie Hayes is 53. Actor-screenwriter Jim Rash is 51. Rock musician John Dolmayan is 50. Actor Scott Foley is 50. Actor Brian Austin Green is 49. Rapper Jim Jones is 46. Actor Diane Kruger is 46. Actor Lana Parrilla is 45. Rock musician Ray Toro (My Chemical Romance) is 45. Actor Laura Benanti is 43. Actor Travis Fimmel is 43. Actor Taylor Kinney is 41. Actor-singer Tristan “Mack” Wilds is 33. Actor Medalion Rahimi is 30. Actor Iain Armitage (“Big Little Lies” “Young Sheldon”) is 14.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.