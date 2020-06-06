Today is Saturday, June 6, the 158th day of 2020. There are 208 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 6, 1968, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy died at Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles, 25½ hours after he was shot by Sirhan Bishara Sirhan.
Also on this date:
In 1799, American politician and orator Patrick Henry died at Red Hill Plantation in Virginia.
In 1816, a snowstorm struck the northeastern U.S., heralding what would become known as the “Year Without a Summer.”
In 1918, U.S. Marines suffered heavy casualties as they launched their eventually successful counteroffensive against German troops in the World War I Battle of Belleau Wood in France.
In 1933, the first drive-in movie theater was opened by Richard Hollingshead in Camden County, N.J. (The movie shown was “Wives Beware,” starring Adolphe Menjou.)
In 1939, the first Little League game was played as Lundy Lumber defeated Lycoming Dairy 23-8 in Williamsport, Pa.
In 1944, during World War II, Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, on “D-Day” as they began the liberation of German-occupied Western Europe.
In 1955, the U.S. Post Office introduced regular certified mail service.
In 1966, black activist James Meredith was shot and wounded as he walked along a Mississippi highway to encourage black voter registration.
Fun fact
Before the invention of erasers, breadcrumbs were used to erase mistakes.
They eat what?!
Shkembe, or tripe soup, is a dish seasoned with garlic, vinegar and hot red pepper, and served in Bulgaria.
Trending words
“Palmy:” adjective; (PAH-mee). Definition: Marked by prosperity: flourishing, abounding in or bearing palms.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Singer-songwriter Gary “U.S.” Bonds is 81. Country singer Joe Stampley is 77. Jazz musician Monty Alexander is 76. Actor Robert Englund is 73. Folk singer Holly Near is 71. Singer Dwight Twilley is 69. Playwright-actor Harvey Fierstein is 68. Comedian Sandra Bernhard is 65. International Tennis Hall of Famer Bjorn Borg is 64. Actress Amanda Pays is 61. Comedian Colin Quinn is 61. Rock musician Steve Vai is 60. Rock singer-musician Tom Araya (Slayer) is 59. Actor Jason Isaacs is 57. Actor Anthony Starke is 57. Rock musician Sean Yseult (White Zombie) is 54. Actor Max Casella is 53. Actor Paul Giamatti is 53. Rhythm and blues singer Damion Hall (Guy) is 52. Rock musician James “Munky” Shaffer (Korn) is 50. Country singer Lisa Brokop is 47. Rapper-rocker Uncle Kracker is 46. Actress Sonya Walger is 46. Actress Staci Keanan is 45. Jazz singer Somi is 44. Actress Amber Borycki is 37.
