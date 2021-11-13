Today is Saturday, Nov. 13, the 317th day of 2021. There are 48 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 13, 2015, Islamic State militants carried out a set of coordinated attacks in Paris on the national stadium, restaurants and streets, and a crowded concert hall, killing 130 people in the worst attack on French soil since World War II.
Also on this date:
In 1775, during the American Revolution, the Continental Army captured Montreal.
In 1849, voters in California ratified the state’s original constitution.
In 1940, the Walt Disney film “Fantasia,” featuring animated segments set to classical music, had its world premiere in New York.
In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a measure lowering the minimum draft age from 21 to 18.
In 1956, the Supreme Court struck down laws calling for racial segregation on public buses.
In 1969, speaking in Des Moines, Iowa, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew accused network television news departments of bias and distortion, and urged viewers to lodge complaints.
In 1971, the U.S. space probe Mariner 9 went into orbit around Mars.
In 1974, Karen Silkwood, a 28-year-old technician and union activist at the Kerr-McGee Cimarron plutonium plant near Crescent, Okla., died in a car crash while on her way to meet a reporter.
Fun fact
A slug has four noses.
They eat what?!
In the Philippines, helmets, or marinated chicken heads, with the comb and beak removed are grilled and considered to be among the most common street foods in the provinces.
Trending words
“Bevy:” noun; (BEV-ee). Definition: A large group or collection.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Journalist-author Peter Arnett is 87. Actor Jimmy Hawkins is 80. Blues singer John Hammond is 79. Country singer-songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard is 75. Actor Joe Mantegna is 74. Actor Sheila Frazier is 73. Actor Tracy Scoggins is 68. Actor Chris Noth is 67. Actor-comedian Whoopi Goldberg is 66. Actor Rex Linn is 65. Actor Caroline Goodall is 62. Actor Neil Flynn is 61. Former NFL quarterback and College Football Hall of Famer Vinny Testaverde is 58. Rock musician Walter Kibby (Fishbone) is 57. Comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is 54. Actor Steve Zahn is 54. Actor Gerard Butler is 52. Writer-activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali is 52. Actor Jordan Bridges is 48. Actor Aisha Hinds is 46. Rock musician Nikolai Fraiture is 43. Former NBA All-Star Metta Sandiford-Artest (formerly Ron Artest and Metta World Peace) is 42. Actor Monique Coleman is 41. Actor Rahul Kohli is 36. Actor Devon Bostick is 30.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.