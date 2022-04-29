Today is Friday, April 29, the 119th day of 2022. There are 246 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 29, 1946, 28 former Japanese officials went on trial in Tokyo as war criminals; seven ended up being sentenced to death.
Also on this date:
In 1429, Joan of Arc entered the besieged city of Orleans to lead a French victory over the English.
In 1916, the Easter Rising in Dublin collapsed as Irish nationalists surrendered to British authorities.
In 1945, during World War II, American soldiers liberated the Dachau concentration camp. ... Adolf Hitler married Eva Braun inside his “Fuhrerbunker” and designated Adm. Karl Doenitz president.
In 1957, the SM-1, the first military nuclear power plant, was dedicated at Fort Belvoir, Va.
In 1991, a cyclone began striking the South Asian country of Bangladesh; it ended up killing more than 138,000 people, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Fun fact
While trying to promote his creation of the trampoline, George Nissen jumped on one alongside a kangaroo at Central Park in New York in 1965.
Fitness factoids
1. Science recommends taking a bite of dark chocolate before starting exercise to alter glucose and insulin concentration.
2. Among several health benefits of turmeric, it also helps in cognitive disorders among the elderly.
3. Voluntarily slowing down the breathing frequency during a meditative or relaxed state can affect the Central Nervous System and increase alpha power and decrease theta power.
Trending words
“Minion:” noun; (MIN-yun). Definition: Someone who is not powerful or important and who obeys the orders of a powerful leader or boss.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Keith Baxter is 89. Conductor Zubin Mehta is 86. Pop singer Bob Miranda (The Happenings) is 80. Country singer Duane Allen (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 79. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., is 72. Movie director Phillip Noyce is 72. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is 68. Actor Leslie Jordan is 67. Actor Kate Mulgrew is 67. Actor Daniel Day-Lewis is 65. Actor Michelle Pfeiffer is 64. Actor Eve Plumb is 64. Rock musician Phil King is 62. Country singer Stephanie Bentley is 59. Actor Vincent Ventresca is 56. Singer Carnie Wilson (Wilson Phillips) is 54. Actor Paul Adelstein is 53. Actor Uma Thurman is 52. International Tennis Hall of Famer Andre Agassi is 52. Rapper Master P is 52. Actor Darby Stanchfield is 51. Rock musician Mike Hogan (The Cranberries) is 49. Actor Tyler Labine is 44. Actor Megan Boone is 39. Actor-model Taylor Cole is 38. NHL center Jonathan Toews is 34. Actor Grace Kaufman is 20.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.