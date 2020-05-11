Today is Monday, May 11, the 132nd day of 2020. There are 234 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 11, 1981, legendary reggae artist Bob Marley died in a Miami hospital at age 36.
Also on this date:
In 1858, Minnesota became the 32nd state of the Union.
In 1935, the Rural Electrification Administration was created as one of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal programs.
In 1943, during World War II, U.S. forces landed on the Aleutian island of Attu, which was held by the Japanese; the Americans took the island 19 days later.
In 1947, the B.F. Goodrich Company of Akron, Ohio, announced the development of a tubeless tire.
In 1950, President Harry S. Truman formally dedicated the Grand Coulee Dam in Washington.
In 1953, a tornado devastated Waco, Texas, claiming 114 lives.
In 1960, Israeli agents captured Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
In 1973, the espionage trial of Daniel Ellsberg and Anthony Russo in the “Pentagon Papers” case came to an end as Judge William M. Byrne dismissed all charges, citing government misconduct.
Fun fact
More people hide their valuables in their sock drawer than anywhere else, according to a British study.
These three tweets
1. Tacos are NOT a good pre yoga snack. I know this now.
@HaliPhacks
2. Question of the day: If the early bird gets the worm, why do good things come to those who wait?
@iMonkGreen
3. The entire world is the kid in the back seat asking are we there yet. Politicians are the parent saying “soooo close” and scientists are the honest parent.
@_troyjohnson
Trending words
“Lorn:” adjective; (LORN). Definition: Left alone and forlorn: desolate, forsaken.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Comedian Mort Sahl is 93. Rock singer Eric Burdon (The Animals; War) is 79. Actress Pam Ferris is 72. Former White House chief of staff John F. Kelly is 70. Actress Shohreh Aghdashloo is 68. Actress Frances Fisher is 68. Sports columnist Mike Lupica is 68. Country singer-musician Tim Raybon (The Raybon Brothers) is 57. Actor Tim Blake Nelson is 56. Actor Jeffrey Donovan is 52. Country musician Keith West (Heartland) is 52. Actor Nicky Katt is 50. Actor Coby Bell is 45. Actor Austin O’Brien is 39. Actor-singer Jonathan Jackson is 38. Latin singer Prince Royce is 31.
