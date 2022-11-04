Today is Friday, Nov. 4, the 308th day of 2022. There are 57 days left in the year.
Updated: November 4, 2022 @ 2:35 am
Today is Friday, Nov. 4, the 308th day of 2022. There are 57 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 4, 1995, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated by a right-wing Israeli minutes after attending a festive peace rally.
Also on this date:
In 1842, Abraham Lincoln married Mary Todd in Springfield, Ill.
In 1879, humorist Will Rogers was born in Oologah, Okla
In 1922, the entrance to King Tutankhamen’s tomb was discovered in Egypt.
In 1942, during World War II, Axis forces retreated from El Alamein in North Africa in a major victory for British forces commanded by Lt. Gen. Bernard Montgomery.
In 1956, Soviet troops moved in to crush the Hungarian Revolution.
In 1979, the Iran hostage crisis began as militants stormed the United States Embassy in Tehran, seizing its occupants; for some of them, it was the start of 444 days of captivity.
In 1980, Republican Ronald Reagan won the White House as he defeated President Jimmy Carter by a strong margin.
In 1985, to the shock and dismay of U.S. officials, Soviet defector Vitaly Yurchenko announced he was returning to the Soviet Union, charging he had been kidnapped by the CIA.
Fun fact
The name hamburger was derived from Hamburg steaks that were introduced to the United States by German immigrants.
Fitness factoids
1. Practicing yoga can result in improved respiration, energy and vitality.
2. Yoga also can provide protection from injury.
3. Yoga’s incorporation of meditation and breathing can help improve a person’s mental well-being.
Trending words
“Sallow:” adjective; (SAL-oh). Definition: Of a grayish greenish yellow color.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Loretta Swit is 85. R&B singer Harry Elston (Friends of Distinction) is 84. Blues singer Delbert McClinton is 82. Former first lady Laura Bush is 76. Actor Ivonne Coll is 75. Rock singer-musician Chris Difford (Squeeze) is 68. Country singer Kim Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 62. Actor-comedian Kathy Griffin is 62. Actor Ralph Macchio is 61. “Survivor” host Jeff Probst is 61. Actor Matthew McConaughey is 53. Rapper-producer Sean “Puffy” Combs is 53. TV personality Bethenny Frankel is 52. Actor Anthony Ruivivar is 52. Soul/jazz singer Gregory Porter is 51. Celebrity chef Curtis Stone is 47. Actor Heather Tom is 47. R&B/gospel singer George Huff is 42. Actor Emme Rylan is 42. Actor Chris Greene (“Loving”) is 40.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
