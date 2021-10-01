Today is Friday, Oct. 1, the 274th day of 2021. There are 91 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 1, 2017, a gunman opened fire from a room at the Mandalay Bay casino hotel in Las Vegas on a crowd of 22,000 country music fans at a concert below, leaving 58 people dead and more than 800 injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history; the gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, killed himself before officers arrived.
Also on this date:
In 1908, Henry Ford introduced his Model T automobile to the market.
In 1910, the offices of the Los Angeles Times were destroyed by a bomb explosion and fire; 21 Times employees were killed.
In 1949, Mao Zedong proclaimed the People’s Republic of China during a ceremony in Beijing. ... A 42-day strike by the United Steelworkers of America began over the issue of retirement benefits.
In 1961, Roger Maris of the New York Yankees hit his 61st home run during a 162-game season, compared to Babe Ruth’s 60 home runs during a 154-game season. (Tracy Stallard of the Boston Red Sox gave up the round-tripper; the Yankees won 1-0.)
In 1971, Walt Disney World opened near Orlando, Fla.
Fun fact
In a recent study, researchers found that painting a cow to look similar to a zebra reduced fly bites by 50 percent.
Fitness factoids
1. Just one serving of leafy greens a day was associated with slower cognitive decline, a 2017 study by Rush University Medical Center showed.
2. Dark-colored berries like blueberries and blackberries contain compounds that fight inflammation and help protect your brain.
3. Some studies suggest green tea consumption could promote cognitive functions.
Trending words
“Zest:” noun; (ZEST). Definition: Keen enjoyment or an enjoyably exciting quality.
Today’s birthdays
Former President Jimmy Carter is 97. Actor-singer Julie Andrews is 86. Actor Stella Stevens is 83. Baseball Hall-of-Famer Rod Carew is 76. Jazz musician Dave Holland is 75. Actor Yvette Freeman is 71. Actor Randy Quaid is 71. Rhythm-and-blues singer Howard Hewett is 66. Former British Prime Minister Theresa May is 65. Singer Youssou N’Dour is 62. Actor Esai Morales is 59. Retired MLB All-Star Mark McGwire is 58. Actor Christopher Titus is 57. Producer John Ridley is 56. Rock singer-musician Kevin Griffin (Better Than Ezra) is 53. Actor Zach Galifianakis is 52. Actor Sherri Saum is 47. Actor Katie Aselton is 43. Actor Sarah Drew is 41. Actor Carly Hughes is 39. Actor-comedian Beck Bennett is 37. Actor Jurnee Smollett is 35. Actor Brie Larson is 32. Actor Priah Ferguson is 15. Actor Jack Stanton is 13.
