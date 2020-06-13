Today is Saturday, June 13, the 165th day of 2020. There are 201 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 13, 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Solicitor-General Thurgood Marshall to become the first black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Also on this date:
In 1842, Queen Victoria became the first British monarch to ride on a train, traveling from Slough (slow as in cow) Railway Station to Paddington in 25 minutes.
In 1911, the ballet “Petrushka,” with music by Igor Stravinsky and choreography by Michel Fokine, was first performed in Paris by the Ballets Russes, with Vaslav Nijinsky in the title role.
In 1942, a four-man Nazi sabotage team arrived on Long Island, N.Y., three days before a second four-man team landed in Florida. (All eight men were arrested after two members of the first group defected.) ... President Franklin D. Roosevelt created the Office of Strategic Services and the Office of War Information.
In 1977, James Earl Ray, the convicted assassin of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., was recaptured following his escape three days earlier from a Tennessee prison.
Fun fact
Pacu fish have surprisingly straight teeth which look eerily similar to human teeth. The Pacu, which is a relative of the piranha, primarily eats fruit, seeds, and nuts and are mostly harmless to people.
Just for laughs
Why is the forest so noisy? The trees bark.
Trending words
“Lissome:” adjective; (LISS-um). Definition: Easily flexed, characterized by easy flexibility and grace: lithe or nimble.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Bob McGrath is 88. Artist Christo is 85. Magician Siegfried (Siegfried & Roy) is 81. Actor Malcolm McDowell is 77. Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is 76. Singer Dennis Locorriere is 71. Actor Richard Thomas is 69. Actor Jonathan Hogan is 69. Actor Stellan Skarsgard is 69. Comedian Tim Allen is 67. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is 63. Actress Ally Sheedy is 58. TV anchor Hannah Storm is 58. Rock musician Paul deLisle (Smash Mouth) is 57. Actress Lisa Vidal is 55. Singer David Gray is 52. Rhythm and blues singer Deniece Pearson (Five Star) is 52. Rock musician Soren Rasted (Aqua) is 51. Actor Jamie Walters is 51. Singer-musician Rivers Cuomo (Weezer) is 50. Country singer Susan Haynes is 48. Actor Steve-O is 46. Country singer Jason Michael Carroll is 42. Actor Ethan Embry is 42. Actor Chris Evans is 39. Actress Sarah Schaub is 37. Singer Raz B is 35. Actress Kat Dennings is 34. Actress Ashley Olsen is 34. Actress Mary-Kate Olsen is 34. DJ/producer Gesaffelstein is 33. Actor Aaron Johnson is 30.
