Today is Wednesday, Oct. 27, the 300th day of 2021. There are 65 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 27, 1978, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin were named winners of the Nobel Peace Prize for their progress toward achieving a Middle East accord.
Also on this date:
In 1787, the first of the Federalist Papers, a series of essays calling for ratification of the United States Constitution, was published.
In 1858, the 26th president of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt, was born in New York City.
In 1904, the first rapid transit subway, the IRT, was inaugurated in New York City.
In 1938, Du Pont announced a name for its new synthetic yarn: “nylon.”
In 1941, the Chicago Daily Tribune dismissed the possibility of war with Japan, editorializing, “She cannot attack us. That is a military impossibility. Even our base at Hawaii is beyond the effective striking power of her fleet.”
In 1954, U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin O. Davis Jr. was promoted to brigadier general, the first Black officer to achieve that rank in the USAF.
In 1986, the New York Mets won the World Series, coming from behind to defeat the Boston Red Sox, 8-5, in game 7 played at Shea Stadium.
Fun fact
Cucumber slices can fight bad breath.
That’s punny
I told my cat that I’m going to teach him to speak English.
He looked at me and said, “Me? How?”
@dadsaysjokes
Trending words
“Mirage:” noun; (muh-RAHZH). Definition: A reflection of light that can trick the mind into interpreting a sight as an apparently solid thing.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor-comedian John Cleese is 82. Author Maxine Hong Kingston is 81. Country singer Lee Greenwood is 79. Producer-director Ivan Reitman is 75. Rock musician Garry Tallent (Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band) is 72. Author Fran Lebowitz is 71. Rock musician K.K. Downing is 70. TV personality Jayne Kennedy is 70. Actor-director Roberto Benigni is 69. Actor Peter Firth is 68. Actor Robert Picardo is 68. World Golf Hall of Famer Patty Sheehan is 65. Singer Simon Le Bon is 63. Country musician Jerry Dale McFadden (The Mavericks) is 57. Internet news editor Matt Drudge is 55. Rock musician Jason Finn (Presidents of the United States of America) is 54. Actor Sean Holland is 53. Actor Channon Roe is 52. Actor Sheeri Rappaport is 44. Actor David Walton is 43. Violinist Vanessa-Mae is 43. Actor-singer Kelly Osbourne is 37. Actor Christine Evangelista is 35. Actor Bryan Craig is 30. Actor Troy Gentile is 28.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.