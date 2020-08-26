Today is Wednesday, Aug. 26, the 239th day of 2020. There are 127 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 26, 1968, the Democratic National Convention opened in Chicago; the four-day event that resulted in the nomination of Hubert H. Humphrey for president was marked by a bloody police crackdown on antiwar protesters in the streets.
Also on this date:
In 55 B.C., Roman forces under Julius Caesar invaded Britain, with only limited success.
In 1920, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing American women’s right to vote, was certified in effect by Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby.
In 1944, French Gen. Charles de Gaulle braved the threat of German snipers as he led a victory march in Paris, which had just been liberated by the Allies from Nazi occupation.
In 1957, the Soviet Union announced it had successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile.
In 1958, Alaskans went to the polls to overwhelmingly vote in favor of statehood.
In 1972, the summer Olympics games opened in Munich, West Germany.
In 1974, Charles Lindbergh — the first man to fly solo, non-stop across the Atlantic — died at his home in Hawaii at age 72.
Fun fact
There are more than 60 million Tootsie Rolls produced per day, and 20 million Tootsie Pops.
That’s punny
My girlfriend is fed up of my constant wordplay jokes, so I asked her, “How can I stop my addiction?”
“Whatever means necessary,” she replied.
“No it doesn’t,” I said.
@dadsaysjokes
Trending words
“Consultant:” noun. Definition: One who gives professional advice or services: expert.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Pop singer Vic Dana is 80. Rhythm-and-blues singer Valerie Simpson is 75. Pop singer Bob Cowsill is 71. Broadcast journalist Bill Whitaker is 69. Actor Brett Cullen is 64. Former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy is 61. Jazz musician Branford Marsalis is 60. Country musician Jimmy Olander (Diamond Rio) is 59. Actor Chris Burke is 55. Rock musician Dan Vickrey (Counting Crows) is 54. TV writer-actor Riley Weston is 54. Rock musician Adrian Young (No Doubt) is 51. Actor Melissa McCarthy is 50. Latin pop singer Thalia is 49. Actor Meredith Eaton is 46. Rock singer-musician Tyler Connolly (Theory of a Deadman) is 45. Actor Mike Colter is 44. Actor Macaulay Culkin is 40. Actor Chris Pine is 40. Comedian/actor/writer John Mulaney is 38. Actor Johnny Ray Gill is 36. Rhythm-and-blues singer Cassie (AKA Cassie Ventura) is 34. Actor Evan Ross is 32. Actor Danielle Savre is 32. Actor Dylan O’Brien is 29. Actor Keke Palmer is 27.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.