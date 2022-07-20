Today is Wednesday, July 20, the 201st day of 2022. There are 164 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 20, 1969, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon after reaching the surface in their Apollo 11 lunar module.
Also on this date:
In 1917, America’s World War I draft lottery began as Secretary of War Newton Baker, wearing a blindfold, reached into a glass bowl and pulled out a capsule containing the number 258 during a ceremony inside the Senate office building.
In 1944, an attempt by a group of German officials to assassinate Adolf Hitler with a bomb failed as the explosion only wounded the Nazi leader. President Franklin D. Roosevelt was nominated for a fourth term of office at the Democratic convention in Chicago.
In 1951, Jordan’s King Abdullah I was assassinated in Jerusalem by a Palestinian gunman who was shot dead on the spot by security.
In 1976, America’s Viking 1 robot spacecraft made a successful, first-ever landing on Mars.
In 1977, a flash flood hit Johnstown, Pa., killing more than 80 people and causing $350 million worth of damage. ... The U.N. Security Council voted to admit Vietnam to the world body.
Fun fact
An albatross typically spends the first 6 or more years of its life flying over the ocean without ever touching the ground.
That’s punny
As Americans we call it an “elevator,” but in London they call it a “lift.”
Guess we’re raised differently.
Trending words
“Validate:” verb; (VAL-uh-dayt). Definition: To recognize, establish or illustrate something’s worthiness or legitimacy.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Author Cormac McCarthy is 89. Former Sen. Barbara A. Mikulski, D-Md., is 86. Artist Judy Chicago is 83. Rock musician John Lodge (The Moody Blues) is 79. Country singer T.G. Sheppard is 78. Singer Kim Carnes is 77. Rock musician Carlos Santana is 75. Rock musician Jay Jay French (Twisted Sister) is 70. Rock musician Paul Cook (The Sex Pistols, Man Raze) is 66. Actor Donna Dixon is 65. Rock musician Mick MacNeil (Simple Minds) is 64. Country singer Radney Foster is 63. Actor Frank Whaley is 59. Actor Dean Winters is 58. Rock musician Stone Gossard (Pearl Jam) is 56. Actor Reed Diamond is 55. Actor Josh Holloway is 53. Singer Vitamin C is 53. Actor Sandra Oh is 51. Actor Omar Epps is 49. Actor Simon Rex is 48. Actor Judy Greer is 47. Actor Charlie Korsmo is 44. Singer Elliott Yamin (American Idol) is 44. Supermodel Gisele Bundchen is 42. Rock musician Mike Kennerty (The All-American Rejects) is 42. Actor Percy Daggs III is 40. Actor John Francis Daley is 37. Dancer-singer-actor Julianne Hough is 34. Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg is 34.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
