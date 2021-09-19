Today is Sunday, Sept. 19, the 262nd day of 2021. There are 103 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 19, 1796, President George Washington’s farewell address was published. In it, America’s first chief executive advised, “Observe good faith and justice toward all nations. Cultivate peace and harmony with all.”
Also on this date:
In 1777, the first Battle of Saratoga was fought during the Revolutionary War; although British forces succeeded in driving out the American troops, the Americans prevailed in a second battle the following month.
In 1881, the 20th president of the United States, James A. Garfield, died 2½ months after being shot by Charles Guiteau; Chester Alan Arthur became president.
In 1957, the United States conducted its first contained underground nuclear test, code-named “Rainier,” in the Nevada desert.
In 1985, the Mexico City area was struck by a devastating earthquake that killed at least 9,500 people.
Fun fact
The Sahara Desert can reach as much as 136 degrees Fahrenheit.
Just for laughs
In Britain they call it a “lift,” but Americans call it an “elevator.”
I guess they’re just raised differently.
Trending words
“Precarious:” adjective; (prih-KAIR-ee-us). Definition: Characterized by uncertainty, insecurity or instability that threatens with danger.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Author Roger Angell is 101. Actor Rosemary Harris is 94. Actor David McCallum is 88. Singer-songwriter Paul Williams is 81. Singer Bill Medley is 81. Singer Sylvia Tyson (Ian and Sylvia) is 81. R&B singer Freda Payne is 79. Retired professional golfer Jane Blalock is 76. Singer David Bromberg is 76. Actor Randolph Mantooth is 76. Rock singer-musician Lol Creme (10cc) is 74. Former NFL running back Larry Brown is 74. Actor Jeremy Irons is 73. Actor Twiggy Lawson is 72. TV personality Joan Lunden is 71. Singer-producer Daniel Lanois is 70. Actor Scott Colomby is 69. Musician-producer Nile Rodgers is 69. Singer-actor Rex Smith is 66. Rock singer Lita Ford is 63. Actor Kevin Hooks is 63. Actor Carolyn McCormick is 62. Celebrity chef Mario Batali is 61. Actor-comedian Cheri Oteri is 59. Country singer Jeff Bates is 58. Country singer Trisha Yearwood is 57. News anchor Soledad O’Brien is 55. Celebrity chef Michael Symon is 52. Actor Victor Williams is 51. Actor Sanaa Lathan is 50. Actor Stephanie J. Block is 49. Rock singer A. Jay Popoff (Lit) is 48. “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon is 47. TV personality Carter Oosterhouse is 45. Actor-TV host Alison Sweeney is 45. Folk-rock singers-musicians Sara and Tegan Quin are 41. Actor Columbus Short is 39. Rapper Eamon is 38. Actor Kevin Zegers is 37. Actor Danielle Panabaker is 34. Actor Katrina Bowden is 33.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.