Today is Friday, April 2, the 92nd day of 2021. There are 273 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 2, 1792, Congress passed the Coinage Act, which authorized establishment of the U.S. Mint.
Also on this date:
In 1865, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and most of his Cabinet fled the Confederate capital of Richmond, Va., because of advancing Union forces.
In 1917, President Woodrow Wilson asked Congress to declare war against Germany, saying, “The world must be made safe for democracy.” (Congress declared war four days later.)
In 1932, aviator Charles A. Lindbergh and John F. Condon went to a cemetery in The Bronx, N.Y., where Condon turned over $50,000 to a man in exchange for Lindbergh’s kidnapped son. (The child, who was not returned, was found dead the following month.)
In 1968, “2001: A Space Odyssey,” the groundbreaking science-fiction film epic produced and directed by Stanley Kubrick and starring Keir Dullea and Gary Lockwood, had its world premiere in Washington, D.C.
In 1980, President Jimmy Carter signed into law a windfall profits tax on the oil industry. (The tax was repealed in 1988.)
In 1982, several thousand troops from Argentina seized the disputed Falkland Islands, located in the south Atlantic, from Britain. (Britain seized the islands back the following June.)
Fun fact
Prairie dogs greet each other with what looks like a kiss, but they’re really touching their front teeth
Fitness factoids
1. Keeping your room at a temperature between 60 and 67 is optimal for sleep.
2. The body repairs itself during sleep to be fit and ready for another day.
3. The body also is working on preventing weight gain, heart disease and illness duration during sleep.
— gvsu.edu
Trending words
“Wigged-out:” adjective; (WIGD-OUT). Definition: Mentally or emotionally discomposed; upset, crazy.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.