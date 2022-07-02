Today is Saturday, July 2, the 183rd day of 2022. There are 182 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 2, 1937, aviator Amelia Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan disappeared over the Pacific Ocean while attempting to make the first round-the-world flight along the equator.
Also on this date:
In 1776, the Continental Congress passed a resolution saying that “these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States.”
In 1881, President James A. Garfield was shot by Charles J. Guiteau at the Washington railroad station; Garfield died the following September. (Guiteau was hanged in June 1882.)
In 1917, rioting erupted in East St. Louis, Illinois, as white mobs attacked Black residents; nearly 50 people, mostly Blacks, are believed to have died in the violence.
In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law a sweeping civil rights bill passed by Congress.
In 1979, the Susan B. Anthony dollar coin was released to the public.
Fun fact
The myth about storks and their precious cargo originated in Germany.
They eat what?!
Scrapple, found in Philadelphia, involves taking the leftover parts of the pig, like the organs, head meat and skin and then it is boiled together with cornmeal until the protein strands start to disassemble. Once a consistent texture is achieved, it’s all pressed together into a loaf pan and then baked so that you get one big chunk of meat.
Trending words
“Jingoism:” noun; (JING-goh-iz-im). Definition: Excessive patriotism or nationalism, especially when marked by a belligerent foreign policy.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos is 93. Jazz musician Ahmad Jamal is 92. Actor Robert Ito is 91. Actor Polly Holliday is 85. Racing Hall of Famer Richard Petty is 85. Former White House chief of staff and former New Hampshire governor John H. Sununu is 83. Former Mexican President Vicente Fox is 80. Writer-director-comedian Larry David is 75. Actor Saul Rubinek is 74. Rock musician Roy Bittan (Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band) is 73. Actor Wendy Schaal is 68. Actor-model Jerry Hall is 66. Actor Jimmy McNichol is 61. Country singer Guy Penrod is 59. Rock musician Dave Parsons (Bush) is 57. Actor Yancy Butler is 52. Contemporary Christian musician Melodee DeVevo (Casting Crowns) is 46. Actor Owain Yeoman is 44. NHL center Joe Thornton is 43. Singer Michelle Branch is 39. Actor Vanessa Lee Chester is 38. Figure skater Johnny Weir is 38. Actor Nelson Franklin is 37. Actor-singer Ashley Tisdale is 37. Actor Lindsay Lohan is 36. Actor Margot Robbie is 32. U.S. Olympic swimmer Ryan Murphy is 27.
