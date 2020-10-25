Today is Sunday, Oct. 25, the 299th day of 2020. There are 67 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 25, 1910, “America the Beautiful,” with words by Katharine Lee Bates and music by Samuel A. Ward, was first published.
Also on this date:
In 1760, Britain’s King George III succeeded his late grandfather, George II.
In 1854, the “Charge of the Light Brigade” took place during the Crimean War as an English brigade of more than 600 men charged the Russian army, suffering heavy losses.
In 1881, artist Pablo Picasso was born in Malaga, Spain.
In 1957, mob boss Albert Anastasia of “Murder Inc.” notoriety was shot to death by masked gunmen in a barber shop inside the Park Sheraton Hotel in New York.
In 1962, American author John Steinbeck was named winner of the Nobel Prize in literature.
Fun fact
A smellfungus is someone who is always finding faults or critiques everything.
Just for laughs
I saw a man that used different cuts of steak to create portraits of people. It was a rare medium, but well done.
Trending words
“Dorsal:” adjective; (DOR-sul). Definition: Relating to or situated near or on the back especially of an animal or of one of its parts, or situated out of or directed away from the axis: abaxial.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former American League president Dr. Bobby Brown is 96. Actor Marion Ross is 92. Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Knight is 80. Author Anne Tyler is 79. Rock singer Jon Anderson (Yes) is 76. Political strategist James Carville is 76. Singer Taffy Nivert (Starland Vocal Band) is 76. Rock musician Glenn Tipton (Judas Priest) is 73. Actor Brian Kerwin is 71. Actor Mark L. Taylor is 70. Movie director Julian Schnabel is 69. Rock musician Matthias Jabs is 64. Actress Nancy Cartwright (“The Simpsons”) is 63. Country singer Mark Miller (Sawyer Brown) is 62. Rock musician Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers; Chickenfoot) is 59. Actor Tracy Nelson is 57. Actor Michael Boatman is 56. Actor Kevin Michael Richardson is 56. Actor Mathieu Amalric is 55. Singer Speech is 52. Actor-comedian-TV host Samantha Bee is 51. Actor Adam Goldberg is 50. Actor-singer Adam Pascal is 50. Rock musician Ed Robertson (Barenaked Ladies) is 50. Actor Persia White is 50. Country singer Chely Wright is 50. Actor Leslie Grossman is 49. Violinist Midori is 49. Actor Craig Robinson is 49. Actor Michael Weston is 47. Actor Zachary Knighton is 42. Actor Mariana Klaveno is 41. Actor Mehcad Brooks is 40. Actor Ben Gould is 40. Actor Josh Henderson is 39. Rhythm-and-blues singer Young Rome is 39. Pop singer Katy Perry is 36. Rock singer Austin Winkler is 36. Singer Ciara is 35. Actor Krista Marie Yu (“Dr. Ken”) is 32. Actor Rachel Matthews is 27. Actor Conchita Campbell is 25.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.