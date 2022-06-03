Today is Friday, June 3, the 154th day of 2022. There are 211 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 3, 1989, Chinese army troops began their sweep of Beijing to crush student-led pro-democracy demonstrations.
Also on this date
In 1621, the Dutch West India Co. received its charter for a trade monopoly in parts of the Americas and Africa.
In 1888, the poem “Casey at the Bat” by Ernest Lawrence Thayer was first published in the San Francisco Daily Examiner.
In 1935, the French liner Normandie set a record on its maiden voyage, arriving in New York after crossing the Atlantic in just four days.
In 1937, Edward, The Duke of Windsor, who had abdicated the British throne, married Wallis Simpson in a private ceremony in Monts, France.
In 1962, Air France Flight 007, a U.S.-bound Boeing 707, crashed while attempting to take off from Orly Airport near Paris; all but two of the 132 people aboard were killed.
In 1965, astronaut Edward H. White became the first American to “walk” in space during the flight of Gemini 4.
Fun fact
Lemons are a hybrid between a sour orange and a citron.
Fitness factoids
1. According to research published in Psychological Science, procrastination and impulsivity are genetically linked.
2. Studies show that people who write regularly in a journal are happier than those who don’t.
3. Studies show women who exercise regularly during pregnancy have babies with more advanced cerebral activity.
Trending words
“Atoll:” noun. Definition: A coral island consisting of a reef surrounding a lagoon.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
The former president of Cuba, Raul Castro, is 91. Actor Irma P. Hall is 87. Rock singer Ian Hunter (Mott The Hoople) is 83. World Golf Hall of Famer Hale Irwin is 77. Actor Penelope Wilton is 76. Singer Eddie Holman is 76. Actor Tristan Rogers is 76. Musician Too Slim (Riders in the Sky) is 74. Singer Suzi Quatro is 72. Singer Deneice Williams is 72. Singer Dan Hill is 68. Actor Suzie Plakson is 64. Actor Scott Valentine is 64. Rock musician Kerry King (Slayer) is 58. Actor James Purefoy is 58. Rock singer-musician Mike Gordon is 57. TV host Anderson Cooper is 55. Country singer Jamie O’Neal is 54. Writer-director Tate Taylor is 43. Singers Gabriel and Ariel Hernandez (No Mercy) are 51. Actor Vik Sahay is 51. R&B singer Lyfe Jennings is 49. Actor Arianne Zucker is 48. Actor Nikki M. James is 41. Tennis player Rafael Nadal is 36. Actor Josh Segarra is 36. Actor-singer Lalaine is 35. Actor Sean Berdy is 29. Actor Anne Winters is 28.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.