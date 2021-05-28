Today is Friday, May 28, the 148th day of 2021. There are 217 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 28, 1977, 165 people were killed when fire raced through the Beverly Hills Supper Club in Southgate, Ky.
Also on this date:
In 1863, the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment, made up of freed Blacks, left Boston to fight for the Union in the Civil War.
In 1912, the Senate Commerce Committee issued its report on the Titanic disaster that cited a “state of absolute unpreparedness,” improperly tested safety equipment and an “indifference to danger” as some of the causes of an “unnecessary tragedy.”
In 1918, American troops fought their first major battle during World War I as they launched an offensive against the German-held French village of Cantigny the Americans succeeded in capturing the village.
In 1934, the Dionne quintuplets — Annette, Cecile, Emilie, Marie and Yvonne — were born to Elzire Dionne at the family farm in Ontario, Canada.
In 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt pushed a button in Washington signaling that vehicular traffic could begin crossing the just-opened Golden Gate Bridge in California. ... Neville Chamberlain became prime minister of Britain.
Fun fact
Arctic foxes have several color phases. Some, in the far north, remain white year-round. Others undergo the transformation from summer brown to winter white.
Fitness factoids
1. Lifting weights boosts metabolism, especially your resting metabolic rate.
2. Lifting weights helps create stronger bones, thus helping to prevent osteoporosis.
3. Strength training boosts blood flow and decreases blood pressure.
Trending words
“Flotilla:” noun; (floh-TILL-uh). Definition 1: A fleet of ships or boats; especially: a navy organizational unit consisting of two or more squadrons of small warships. Definition 2: An indefinite large number.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Carroll Baker is 90. Producer-director Irwin Winkler is 90. Basketball Hall of Famer Jerry West is 83. Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani is 77. Singer Gladys Knight is 77. Singer Billy Vera is 77. Singer John Fogerty (Creedance Clearwater Revival) is 76. Actor Louis Mustillo is 63. Actor Christa Miller is 57. Rapper Chubb Rock is 53. Olympic gold medal figure skater Ekaterina Gordeeva is 50. Television personality Elisabeth Hasselbeck is 44. R&B singer Jaheim is 44. Actor Jake Johnson is 43. Actor Jesse Bradford is 42. Actor Monica Keena is 42. Actor Alexa Davalos is 39. Actor Megalyn Echikunwoke is 39. Actor Joseph Cross is 35. Chicago Cubs pitcher Craig Kimbrel is 33.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.