SEATTLE — Washington state has started distributing free N95 masks in bulk to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The first shipments went out after the Department of Health approved a plan to distribute masks to counties and tribes, the Seattle Times reported Saturday.
The state has shipped about 6 million N95 masks over the last month. That’s as many masks sent out as in the first eight months of the pandemic.
Johns Hopkins University reports that Washington has more than 195,000 infections and 2,879 deaths due to the virus.
Chandra Fox, deputy director of emergency management for Spokane County, ordered nearly 784,000 masks, the maximum allowed.
“If we have the opportunity to get our hands on particular supplies, I’m going to take it,” she said, fearing “things really going off the rails.”
Washington’s stockpile of N95s is almost entirely made up of masks made by BYD, a Chinese automotive conglomerate. The state agreed to pay BYD nearly $100 million for the masks.
Gym defying COVID-19 orders is being fined nearly $10,000 per day
TACOMA — The state has levied a large fine against a Graham gym that is defying Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s orders meant to slow the spread of the virus.
Graham Fitness was accused of eight violations totaling $77,112 by the state Department of Labor & Industries on Friday for violating the mandate to temporarily close, The News Tribune reported. Owner Michael Knick is operating the business and vows to keep it open, despite the fines, which amount to nearly $10,000 per day.
“They can fine me whatever they want,” Knick said Friday. “I don’t have it.”
The gym was ordered to shut down on Dec. 2. L&I issued an order and notice of immediate restraint to the business after complaints were received, according to L&I spokesman Tim Church. The fines issued Friday cover Nov. 30-Dec. 7.
“He had employees and continued to be open, putting them at risk,” Church said Friday.
The governor’s Safe Start orders prohibit gyms and fitness centers from operating. Knick says he’ll go out of business if he’s forced to close.
On Dec. 6, Knick posted on social media that employees are no longer working at the gym, which he said Friday means he doesn’t fall under L&I’s juris-diction. Knick said he and the business take precautions against spreading COVID-19, but he doesn’t enforce the use of masks at Graham Fitness.
L&I said it will be working with the state attorney general’s office and Inslee’s office to determine if further action is needed, Church said.
More Idaho National Guard soldiers tapped for COVID-19 help
BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has authorized another 150 Idaho National Guard soldiers to help medical facilities battle the coronavirus.
The Republican governor on Friday added the soldiers to the 100 he activated last month to help the state deal with surging infections and deaths.
The 250 soldiers help with mobile testing support, facility decontamination and COVID-19 screenings. They also are helping at food banks.
Nearly 120,000 Idaho residents have been infected, and there have been 1,151 deaths.
The positivity rate for those getting tested is 20 percent, well above the 5 percent or less state officials want.