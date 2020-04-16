The Southeast Washington Economic Development Association is offering “critical relief” to some small businesses affected by COVID-19 shutdowns in Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties.
In a news release issued this week, Executive Director Dawn Smith said the association has been responding to an overwhelming need during the crisis, and officials are currently reviewing more than 300 surveys and grant applications.
The small SEWEDA grants are coming from a reserve fund, and intended to help cover the most critical needs to keep a business from going under, Smith said. The action was approved by the SEWEDA executive board when the COVID-19 shutdowns first occurred.
“To date, we have helped 28 small businesses with financial support, and are working with many others,” Smith said. “We have reached out to businesses in every small town and city within all three SEWEDA counties.”
In addition to the grants offered from the reserve fund, SEWEDA is in the process of offering Small Business Emergency Grants for Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties from funding that originated from the governor’s strategic funds, Smith said.
“These grants are not large amounts of money, and we will not be able to help everyone as these funds are minimal and spread across the state,” Smith said.
However, officials remain hopeful that SEWEDA can successfully advocate for more money and resources for southeastern Washington. Businesses who meet the criteria should apply now, Smith said.
Business owners who have between one and 10 employees can find more information, application instructions and a business survey online at www.seweda.org.
“It is heartbreaking that we cannot help every business,” Smith said, “but the gratitude from those we are able to help is amazing and keeps our small SEWEDA staff going throughout this crisis. A key part of economic development is business retention and we are dedicated to keeping as many of our small businesses ‘in business’ as possible during this crisis.”
