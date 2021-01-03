Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s office has eased restrictions on fan attendance at high school sporting events during the winter season, allowing two spectators for each student-athlete.
Under the previous order, fans were prohibited or strictly limited. The Whitepine League and the Central Idaho League did not allow spectators to be present for athletic events.
But the new order says athletes for home and away teams — which include freshman, junior varsity and varsity teams as well as cheerleaders and wrestlers — can allow up to two fans per athlete. However, all nonparticipating athletes, essential personnel, administrators and table help must wear masks, and freshman and JV teams can remain in the gym directly behind the team after the conclusion of their games.
The only exception at this point is wrestling tournaments, where there will be no fans allowed. The exception doesn’t apply to dual meets, triangulars or quad meets.
All spectators must have masks/facial coverings when not in a seat or physically distanced, which is 12 feet from non-household members.
Event areas still will be cleared after each game/contest and must be cleaned and sanitized before the next event takes place.
Districts not choosing to agree to the new order must follow the previous Stage 2 requirements that allow for fewer than 10 people at events.
If districts do not comply with the new regulations, punishment could include forfeiture of a specific event or even forfeiting all future events during the winter season. Schools that choose not to participate in an event at a noncompliant school will not forfeit the contest.