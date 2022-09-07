This dish is great served cold for lunch

Fragrant with basil and rich with seeds and cheese, Pasta with Pumpkin Seed Pesto is the ideal dish to make ahead of time and pack for lunch.

Cooking the garlic quickly in the water boiled for the pasta softens its sharp edge. A splash of that same boiling water blends with the basil to keep it green. Rinsing the pasta after cooking it helps the pesto stay flavorful for days in the refrigerator.

