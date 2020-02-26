Rice pudding can make a sumptuous dessert

With a little love, rice pudding can be absolutely romantic.
This recipe gets extra fluff from a whirl of whipped cream, and toppings like berries, chopped toffee, pistachios and caramel make it dazzle for date night. Pick up your spoons and end the evening on a high note.
To chill this dessert in minutes, transfer the pudding and caramel to bowls set inside larger bowls of ice, stirring occasionally as they thicken and cool.
RICE PUDDING WITH SEA SALT-CARAMEL SAUCE
2 cups whole milk
¼ cup Italian short-grain rice, such as Carnaroli or Arborio
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
2 tablespoons plus ¾ cup sugar (for caramel)
1 teaspoon pure vanilla paste or extract
¼ cup light corn syrup
1¼ cups heavy cream
½ teaspoon flaky sea salt, such as Jacobsen
Chopped pistachios, raisins, dried apricots and toffee (such as Heath); and fresh raspberries and blackberries, for serving
Bring milk, rice and kosher salt to a boil in a saucepan, then reduce heat to low. Simmer uncovered, stirring occasionally, until mixture has the texture of creamy porridge, 30 to 35 minutes. Stir in 2 tablespoons sugar and vanilla. Transfer to a bowl; let cool completely.
Meanwhile, in another saucepan, stir together remaining ¾ cup sugar and corn syrup. Cover; cook over medium-high heat until sugar has dissolved and mixture boils, about 5 minutes. Uncover; continue boiling, swirling pan occasionally (if crystals start to form, brush down sides of pan with a wet pastry brush), until mixture turns amber, 3 to 4 minutes more. Carefully add ½ cup cream in a steady stream (it will bubble vigorously). Remove from heat, add flaky salt and stir until smooth. Let cool completely.
Whisk remaining ¾ cup cream to soft peaks; fold into rice pudding. Refrigerate until cold, at least 2 hours or, covered, up to 2 days. Serve with caramel sauce, pistachios, dried fruits, toffee and fresh berries. (Refrigerate extra caramel in an airtight container up to 1 month.)
Active time: 20 minutes; total time: 2 hours, 50 minutes; makes 4 servings.
