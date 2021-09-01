When you think beyond the usual combos, a world of juicy flavor awaits.
You can pack a pita with a bright salmon-and-spinach patty; beef up a classic with a quick chili sauce and corn chips; or veg out with an herb-filled chickpea number.
Everyone will flip for these evening specials.
CARROT-CHICKPEA BURGERS
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic (from 3 cloves)
1 cup grated carrots (from 2), plus more for serving
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
1 can (15.5 ounces) chickpeas, drained
½ cup cooked white rice
½ cup panko breadcrumbs
1 large egg
¾ cup packed chopped fresh cilantro, plus leaves for serving
½ cup full-fat Greek-style yogurt
Little Gem lettuce, for serving
Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a skillet over medium. Add garlic; cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add carrots; season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring, 1 minute. In a food processor, pulse 1 cup chickpeas, rice, panko and egg to a paste. Add remaining chickpeas, carrot mixture, ½ cup cilantro, 1 teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper; pulse to combine. Shape into four ¾-inch-thick patties; refrigerate 20 minutes.
Stir together yogurt, remaining ¼ cup cilantro and 1 teaspoon oil; season. Heat remaining 3 tablespoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add burgers and cook until golden, 3 to 4 minutes a side. Serve over lettuce with more carrots, yogurt sauce, a drizzle of oil and a sprinkle of pepper and cilantro leaves.
Active time: 40 minutes; total time: 1 hour; makes 4 servings.
TURKEY-MUSHROOM PATTY MELTS
10 ounces button mushrooms, chopped (2½ cups)
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
2 teaspoons minced garlic (from 2 cloves)
1 pound ground turkey, preferably dark meat
3 cups shredded romaine lettuce (from 1 head)
1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill, plus sprigs for serving
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
4 slices rye bread
Dijon mustard, for brushing and serving
4 ounces havarti, sliced
Heat a skillet over medium-high. Add mushrooms; season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, until tender, 5 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon oil and garlic; cook 1 minute. Let cool 10 minutes; transfer to a bowl and stir in turkey, 1 teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Shape into four ½-inch-thick patties; refrigerate 20 minutes. Toss lettuce with dill, lemon juice and 2 tablespoons oil; season.
Brush bread slices on one side with oil and on other with mustard. Heat cleaned skillet over medium-high; swirl in remaining oil. Add burgers; cook, flipping once, about 3 minutes a side. Transfer to a plate; reduce heat to low. Add bread, oil-side down; top with cheese and burgers. Cover; cook until cheese melts, 3 minutes. Serve with salad, dill sprigs and more mustard.
Active time: 45 minutes; total time: 1 hour, 15 minutes; makes 4 servings.
CHILI-PIE BURGERS
2 teaspoons vegetable oil
½ cup finely chopped onion
2 teaspoons minced garlic (from 2 cloves)
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
2 teaspoons chili powder
¼ cup ketchup
1 pound ground beef (85 percent lean)
8 slices American cheese
4 potato buns
Iceberg- or romaine-lettuce leaves, pickled jalapeños and corn chips (preferably Fritos), for serving
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Heat oil in a skillet over medium; add onion and garlic. Season and cook until translucent, 3 minutes. Add chili powder; cook 30 seconds. Stir in ketchup; cook 1 minute. Shape beef into 4 patties, each a scant ½ inch thick; season.
Place 1 slice cheese on bottom half of each bun; place separated tops and bottoms on a baking sheet and toast in oven while burgers cook. Meanwhile, heat a large, heavy skillet (preferably cast iron) over medium-high. Add burgers and cook, pressing with a spatula, until browned, about 3 minutes. Flip; reduce heat to medium. Top each burger with a quarter of onion mixture and a slice of cheese. Cover and cook until cheese melts, about 1 minute. Serve on buns with lettuce, jalapeños and chips.
Active/total time: 35 minutes; makes 4 servings.
SALMON-SPINACH BURGERS
4 ounces goat cheese, softened
¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1½ teaspoons grated lemon zest, plus 4 teaspoons fresh juice and wedges for serving
½ teaspoon dried oregano
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
1 pound skinless salmon fillets (preferably wild Alaskan), roughly chopped
4 cups baby spinach or baby greens mix, tough stems trimmed
½ English cucumber, seeded and cut into ¾-inch pieces (1½ cups)
8 small tomatoes, such as Campari or cocktail, quartered (2 cups)
Warmed flatbread, such as pita, naan or lavash, for serving
In a bowl, mash together goat cheese, 2 tablespoons oil, 1 teaspoon lemon juice and oregano. Season with salt and pepper. Pulse half of salmon to a paste in a food processor. Add 2 cups spinach, remaining salmon, lemon zest, 1¼ teaspoons salt and ½ teaspoon pepper; pulse to barely combine. Shape mixture into four ¾-inch-thick patties.
Toss together cucumber, tomatoes and remaining 2 cups spinach. Add 2 tablespoons oil and remaining 1 tablespoon lemon juice. Season.
Heat a large nonstick or cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Cook patties until golden and cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes a side. Serve alongside salad with goat-cheese mixture, flatbread and lemon wedges.
Active/total time: 40 minutes; makes 4 servings.
