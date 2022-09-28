As holiday season approaches, try this festive gingerbread

BC-COOKING-STICKY-CRANBERRY-GINGERBREAD-RECIPE-ART-NYT — Sticky, spicy and full of cranberries, this gingerbread is perfect for the holidays. The recipe has been designed to make ahead, and will taste as good 2 days after baking as it does on the same day. (It will keep for 4 to 5 days.) To store it, wrap it well, stick it in the fridge and then bring to room temperature before serving. Whipped cream or crème fraîche, spiked with a little bourbon if you like, is nice on the side. (Andrew Scrivani for The New York Times) — ONLY FOR USE WITH ARTICLE SLUGGED — BC-COOKING-STICKY-CRANBERRY-GINGERBREAD-RECIPE-ART-NYT — OTHER USE PROHIBITED.

 Andrew Scrivani for The New York Times

Sticky, spicy and full of cranberries, this gingerbread is perfect for the holidays. The recipe has been designed to make ahead, and will taste as good two days after baking as it does on the same day. (It will keep for four to five days.)

To store it, wrap it well, stick it in the fridge and then bring to room temperature before serving.

Tags

Recommended for you