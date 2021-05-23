A $100,000 project at a Port of Clarkston dock along the Snake River will benefit overnight passengers on cruise boats.
Passengers will be able to disembark from cruise vessels and board jet boats for Hells Canyon tours on the addition to a dock at 14th Street in Clarkston.
Right now, they ride buses to a loading area near the port’s cruise boat dock by the Holiday Inn because the 14th Street dock is too high to accommodate jet boats.
The contractor, HDB Marine of Harrison, Idaho, will construct the new section off-site over the summer and install it sometime between the next “fish window” of Dec. 15 and Feb. 28. The window is a time when experts believe construction in the river poses the least danger to fish.
The city of Clarkston and the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development are partners with the port in the project.
Parent company of Lewiston ammunition maker starts philanthropic foundation
Vista Outdoor donated $3 million to a not-for-profit, tax-exempt foundation it just created.
The Vista Outdoor Corporate Foundation will partner with nonprofit groups that support conservation, outdoor access and other causes aligned with the company’s vision.
“Our foundation partners will also help us protect open spaces, get more people outside and create the next generation of outdoor enthusiasts,” Vista Outdoor CEO Chris Metz said, in a news release about the foundation’s launch.
Vista Outdoor appointed Dylan Ramsey, its general counsel and corporate secretary, as the initial chairman of the foundation’s board of directors.
Funding requests will be considered this summer from organizations headquartered in the United States recognized by the IRS as public charities that meet certain criteria such as being able to demonstrate the impact of their programs in meeting objectives aligned with the foundation.
More information about applications is available at vistaoutdoor.com/Foundation.
Vista Outdoor is an ammunition maker and outdoor products business with locations around the U.S., including Lewiston’s CCI/Speer, one of the largest private employers in the area.
Former Guardian Angel Homes under new ownership, with a new name
A Lewiston facility that cares for patients with dementia and has an assisted living center is now calling itself Generations at Lewiston.
Senior Services of America, which was founded in Tacoma, manages what used to be Guardian Angel Homes at 2421 Vineyard Ave.
It is retaining the employees in Lewiston, which is one of its 17 facilities. Other locations include one in Rathdrum and 13 in Washington state.
Innovative form of insulation will benefit from research grant
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho won a $206,624 Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission grant from Idaho Commerce to help develop a type of insulation called HempWool.
The grants are awarded to Idaho public research universities to partner with industries on research projects geared toward commercialization, according to a news release from Idaho Commerce.
The project team will conduct insulation, fire resistance and thermal conductivity tests on the product derived from industrial hemp fiber. The work will be done with the industry partner Hempitecture to advance HempWool as a pioneering, sustainable product in the building industry, according to the news release.
Nonprofits to receive tens of thousands of dollars from foundation
The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation will soon begin accepting applications for its Impact Grant Program.
The program funds one-year requests for as much as $75,000 from nonprofit organizations to support projects that promote health, wellness or disease prevention within the nine-county area the foundation serves. The area includes Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties in Idaho; Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties in Washington; and Wallowa County in Oregon.
The grant application application will be available on the website starting June 1 at lewisclarkhealth.org/impact-large-grants. The applications are due by July 31.
More than $625,000 in Impact Grants was awarded by the foundation in 2020.
The foundation was established in 2017 by Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden when St. Joseph Regional Medical Center became a private business. Idaho Trust Bank is the trustee of the foundation.
Lewiston osprey home will be dismantled after birds leave
Officials have decided how to handle an osprey family living next door to the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.
“The osprey nest will be removed this summer when it’s empty, unless they become an imminent hazard to aircraft,” Airport Director Michael Isaacs said in a recent email.
Isaacs has been consulting with a wildlife biologist from Animal Solutions LLC in Seattle since the discovery of the nest in a routine inspection by the Federal Aviation Administration in March. The birds are living at the top of a light that illuminates a baseball field at Airport Park in Lewiston.
The presence of the ospreys is a concern because large birds hitting airplanes can create serious issues.
