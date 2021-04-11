An entrepreneur and philanthropist has sold Moscow Realty.
Joe McGurkin, 68, sold Moscow Realty earlier this year, but will remain the company’s designated broker. Sam DeVoe, 40, and Jessica Dahlinger, 42, longtime Moscow residents and real estate agents, now are the owners.
DeVoe serves as a real estate agent for Moscow Realty, and Dahlinger is the associate broker.
Away from the desk, McGurkin estimates he has raised more than $150,000 for Moscow Special Olympics since he arrived in Moscow from Connecticut in 1978.
Each year, McGurkin holds an event called Burgers and Flies in the backyard of his Moscow home. It features a barbecue, fly-tying lessons, live music and an auction. All money raised is donated to Moscow Special Olympics.
About seven years ago, McGurkin, a guitar player, created a program called First Chords, in which he gives away two new or refurbished guitars to area children each year in a drawing.