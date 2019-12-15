Medical marathoner

Bio Box

Don Wee

Job title: CEO of Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston

Age: 64

Brief career history: CEO of Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Prineville, Ore., before taking his present position at Tri-State in 2009. Was CEO of Ortonville Area Health Services, in Ortonville, Minn., from 1989-96 and at Kodiak Island Hospital from 1987-89.

Civic involvement: Board member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley.

Hobbies: Hiking, golf, cross-country skiing/snowshoeing, bicycling.

Family: Married to LuAnn. Three children, Lindsey, Sara and Brett.

Tri-State Memorial Hospital

The Clarkston hospital has more than 600 employees, including physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants. Its subsidiary, Evergreen Estates — a retirement and assisted living community — has 88 employees. The hospital employees work in the specialties of family practice, general surgery, behavioral health, infectious disease, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), pain management, high blood pressure, nephrology, podiatry, pulmonology, rheumatology, urology, wellness, sleep disorders and wound healing. The hospital’s services include a 24-hour-a-day emergency room, outpatient and inpatient surgeries, a dialysis center, endoscopy lab, imaging laboratory, minor care center, respiratory therapy and women’s imaging and diagnostic center.