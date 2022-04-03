Hells Canyon jet boat trips are an “exhilarating” highlight of post-cruise national park tours now being offered by American Cruise Lines for voyages that stop in Clarkston.
The jet boat excursion is at the beginning of three- and seven-day trips that follow journeys on vessels of American Cruise Lines, one of the biggest companies that offers multiday cruises on the Snake and Columbia rivers.
Lunch at a private ranch within North America’s deepest canyon is part of the jet boat tour, according to an American Cruise Lines news release.
After the Hells Canyon experience, travelers on the seven-day itinerary go on to see the town of Coeur d’Alene along with Glacier, Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks.
The three-day itinerary stops in Coeur d’Alene and Glacier National Park.
“Both … packages include meals, concierge luggage service and private transportation to nearby airports,” according to the news release.
Housing assessment will be presented at Lewiston workshop
How to house the workforce of north central Idaho will be discussed at a workshop set for April 21.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel at 621 21st St. in Lewiston.
Experts will provide a housing assessment and ideas about potential resources to meet the challenge.
Registration is available by calling (208) 746-0015. The cost to attend is $20 per person and includes lunch. The deadline to make a reservation is April 15.
The workshop is a part of the Renewing Economic Vitality (REV up) North Idaho! Program sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, Rural Community Development Initiative funding, the Avista fund at Innovia, and local membership dollars from the Clearwater Economic Development Association and the Panhandle Area Council.
UI professor to share insight about north central Idaho demographics
Population changes in north central Idaho is the topic of the keynote speaker at the Clearwater Economic Development Association’s annual meeting April 21.
The title of the talk is “The Consequences of Being Discovered — Discussing Idaho’s Growth.” The presentation will be given by Jaap Vos, professor of planning and natural resources at the University of Idaho’s College of Natural Resources.
Vos will speak at a dinner that starts at 6 p.m. at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel at 621 21st St. in Lewiston.
The cost to attend is $40 per person. Reservations are being accepted at (208) 746-0015 through April 14.
Valley chamber of commerce awards scholarships
Three north central Idaho high school students won college scholarships from the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Evan Schwartz from Prairie High School in Cottonwood got $1,250. Olivia Klapprich, also from Prairie High School, was awarded $750. Jacob Krick from Genesee High School received $750.
The scholarships are given to members of Future Farmers of America and 4-H who plan to study agriculture in college based on essays they write.
Palouse city focus of April luncheon
PULLMAN — The Pullman Chamber of Commerce will host its annual “State of the City” address at noon April 12.
Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson and City Administrator Mike Urban will speak at the one-hour event at the Courtyard by Mariott at 1295 NE North Fairway Road in Pullman.
Reservations are being accepted until noon Friday at pullmanchamber.com. The cost is $25 per person.
Lewiston’s TitleOne promotes an employee and adds staff
Brandie Watt has been promoted to team leader of Lewiston’s TitleOne office, after being an interim team leader at the location since October.
She joined Lewiston’s TitleOne in 2020 as an escrow officer and has 14 years of experience in title, escrow and leadership in Idaho and Montana, according to a news release from TitleOne.
The office has also added two employees.
One is Joe Orme, a title officer. He brings 19 years of title experience to his new position, most recently working at Secured Land Title in Utah.
The other is Cody Erickson, an escrow assistant with more than six years of experience in the banking and customer service industries.
TitleOne’s Lewiston location is one of 21 in Idaho and four in Washington. The company has two Utah offices that operate under the name of Secured Land Title.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 553-8482.
Hells Canyon jet boat trips are an “exhilarating” highlight of post-cruise national park tours now being offered by American Cruise Lines for voyages that stop in Clarkston.
The jet boat excursion is at the beginning of three- and seven-day trips that follow journeys on vessels of American Cruise Lines, one of the biggest companies that offers multi-day cruises on the Snake and Columbia rivers.
Lunch at a private ranch within North America’s deepest canyon is part of the jet boat tour, according to an American Cruise Lines news release.
After the Hells Canyon experience, travelers on the seven-day itinerary go on to see the town of Coeur d’Alene along with Glacier, Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks.
The three-day itinerary stops in Coeur d’Alene and Glacier National Park.
“Both … packages include meals, concierge luggage service and private transportation to nearby airports,” according to the news release.