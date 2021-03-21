Patriot Insurance LLC has opened at 1115 Main St. in Lewiston.
The founder and CEO of the business, Heather Rogers, previously was an insurance agent at Country Financial insurance in Lewiston. She is in her seventh year in the insurance industry, she said.
The firm sells vehicle, home, life and business insurance through 42 carriers for customers in Idaho and Washington.
Lewiston is the only place where Patriot Insurance has a brick-and-mortar office, but Rogers plans to open locations in Moscow, Coeur d’Alene and Boise in the coming year.
The Lewiston office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at (208) 790-7874.
Krispy Krunchy Chicken debuts at nomnom in Lewiston Orchards
Southern Cajun cuisine is the specialty of a national chain operating in the nomnom gas station and convenience store at 335 Thain Road near Rosauers Supermarket in Lewiston.
Krispy Krunchy Chicken is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
The most popular entree is four cajun chicken tenders that come with a biscuit for $6.25, said Marie Nguyen, who manages the franchise in Lewiston.
“It’s a delicacy,” Nguyen said. “(The heat is) not too overbearing. It’s more for the flavor of Louisiana Cajun, but it does have a bit of spice to it too.”
The menu also includes breakfast items, such as biscuit sandwiches, served until 11 a.m.
Krispy Krunchy Chicken was founded in 1989 and now has about 2,600 locations in 47 states, American Samoa and Mexico.
The nomnom where Krispy Krunchy Chicken is located is one of 33 former Zip Trip gas stations and convenience stores in Idaho and Washington that are being rebranded after being acquired by a Hawaiian company in 2018.
Information for homebuyers will be topic of Moscow classes
MOSCOW — A two-session class for people considering buying a home will be held this week in Moscow.
The Finally Home course will start at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the 1912 Center at 412 E. Third St. in Moscow and costs $15 per household. Each session will last three hours.
Registration is available at www.FinallyHomeCourse.com. The class is being offered through the Moscow Affordable Housing Trust.
Husband-and-wife team sell their Clarkston business, Sun Pest
A company based in the Tri-Cities has acquired Sun Pest Management from Russ and Jenni Craber.
Senske Services in Kennewick bought the business and is leasing the building in Clarkston from Russ Craber, according to a news release from Senske Services.
Founded in 1947, Senske Services has 14 locations in Washington, Idaho, Utah and Colorado that employ about 550 people doing lawn and tree care, pest control, grounds maintenance and Christmas decor.
Senske Services is retaining all of Sun Pest Management’s staff and is offering the same products it did.
“(Russ Craber) has built Sun Pest into a thriving business (in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley area),” said Senske Services President Chris Senske in a prepared statement. “He was such a pleasure to do business with, and we are lucky to have the team and Sun Pest join the Senske family as we continue to grow and expand.”
Talk this week will cover basics of Medicare for those near retirement
Medicare is the topic of a free two-hour online session this week intended for those nearing 65 years old and preparing for retirement.
An Idaho Department of Insurance senior health insurance benefits adviser will make a presentation at 6 p.m. Thursday and answer questions after the prepared remarks.
Registration for the talk is available through Wednesday at www.uidaho.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hKvWRW0NSO2pKC_sIJNETQ. The event is organized by the University of Idaho Extension office Latah County.
Firm that helps seniors stay in their homes longer wins honor
MOSCOW — The Inland Northwest branch of Family Resource Home Care has received the 2021 Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice Award.
Headquartered in Liberty Lake, Wash., the company has a brick-and-mortar office in Moscow that is a part of its Inland Northwest branch.
About 50 employees of Family Resource Home Care work in the Moscow-Pullman, Lewiston-Clarkston area. They help clients with tasks such as bathing, dressing, taking medications, preparing meals and cleaning.
The award was based on ratings collected from telephone interviews done by Home Care Pulse, an independent research firm, according to Home Care Pulse’s website.
“This recognition assures that the agency is trustworthy and has proven (its) ability to provide outstanding in-home care services,” according to the website.
The telephone number for the Moscow office of Family Resource Home Care is (208) 874-2329.
